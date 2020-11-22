Weather
6 ° C
6°C
Monday, November 23, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

1 new case of Covid-19 on 22 Nov. brings total to 582: 15 hospitalised - 6 resident + 5 in ICU - 3 resident, 34 home monitored, 512 recoveries, 3 deaths

Christmas lights bring welcome festive cheer

Christmas lights bring welcome festive cheer

By Cassandra Tanti - November 22, 2020

The symbolic turning on of the Christmas tree in Place d’Armes has marked the official start of the festive season in Monaco, with thousands of sparkling white lights and colourful decorations bringing some much-needed cheer this unprecedented year.

Covid may have cancelled the public Christmas light celebration, but Mayor Georges Marsan and members of the Communal Council were still able to kick off the city’s illuminations on Friday evening at the foot of the giant Christmas tree.

The Animation Department has spent the past two months decking out every department in the Principality with a range of illuminations. There are now more than 700 lights brightening up the streets, as well as 19 festive projections.

Once again this year, the public will be able to interact with the illuminations and installations scattered throughout the Principality.

The first, called ‘Playmagic’, uses augmented reality technology to allow people to photograph themselves with Santa Claus in front of the sparkling decor or to play with different characters.

Meanwhile, ‘Playcolor’ gives people an opportunity to change the colour of certain illuminations.

For several years now, Monaco has worked with Blachère Illumination to make the Christmas illuminations as ecological and sustainable as possible. Only 100% LED and eco-designed decorations are used, while the structures are 100% biodegradable and made from sugar cane and recyclable aluminium. The electric fairy lights will also be collected and recycled after use.

The illuminations are controlled by the City’s Animation Department using an intelligent remote-control system. In order to reduce light pollution and save energy, a large majority of illuminations will go out every night between 2am and 6am with the exception of 24th, 25th and 31st December.

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleAS Monaco topples Paris Saint-Germain

Editors pics

November 19, 2020 | Local News

Who were this year’s recognised heroes?

Monaco’s National Day honours not only the country and its prince, but distinguishes those who make the country what it is. This year, the country celebrated its everyday heroes.

0
November 18, 2020 | Local News

National Day quiz

On Thursday 19th November, the entire Principality proudly celebrates its National Day. So how much do you actually know about Monaco?

0
November 17, 2020 | Local News

Special Order of Grimaldi honours

As part of National Day celebrations, Prince Albert this year wanted to honour all the men and women who have been at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 in Monaco.

0
November 17, 2020 | Business & Finance

MEB’s e-mission to Russia

The Monaco Economic Board hosted its first ever economic e-mission with Russian entrepreneurs this month, paving the way for future business opportunities with the country.

0

daily

November 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

AS Monaco topples Paris Saint-Germain

Staff Writer

As Monaco has come back from two goals down to beat the league-leading Parisians, boosting the Red and Whites to second in Ligue 1.

0
November 20, 2020 | Business & Finance

Carlo app offering QR code contactless payment

Stephanie Horsman

Local start-up Carlo, the app that rewards customers each time they use it at participating shops, has gone the extra mile and is now offering contactless payment using QR code technology.

0
November 20, 2020 | Business & Finance

Shop re-openings for Christmas far from certain

Stephanie Horsman

Despite the current lockdown showing some positive results, French Industry Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher says a blanket re-opening of stores in time for the holiday rush is not a foregone conclusion.

0
November 20, 2020 | Business & Finance

Boris Hermann in seventh place in Vendee Global

Stephanie Horsman

Boris Hermann, skippering the Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco in the Vendee Global, has just crossed the equator and is currently in seventh place in the gruelling solo around-the-world sailing race.

0
MORE STORIES

EVER expands inside Grimaldi Forum

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_14004" align="aligncenter" width="2048"]Facebook: EVER Monaco Facebook: EVER Monaco[/caption] The annual EVER Salon takes place this year at the Grimaldi Forum from April 11 to 13. The exhibition will be held under the large glass atrium of the Grimaldi Forum – a first in the history of this event, which has been running since 2006. Ever 2017 will feature stands devoted to renewable energy and clean mobility, as well as clean vehicles of today and of the future, according to Monaco’s official website, visitmonaco.com. “Ride & Drive” is a test-driving area in front of the Forum where visitors will be able to take the wheel – for example of the Kia Soul EV, the first all-electric crossover vehicle on the market – or handlebars of the latest products from the transport industry with regard to alternative energy vehicles. Renowned figures from the world of renewable energy, construction and smart, connected electric vehicles will take part in roundtable discussion, while the scientific conferences will attract researchers, academics and students. Training in electric mobility and recharging facilities will also be offered, in partnership with BLUE2BGREEN. This is an opportunity to find out about mobility and electricity, with an introduction to electrical standards. It will cover grants/laws, types of outlets, means of recharging and products and solutions from the market. Discussions and case studies with simulation studies on various products and examples of what is available will also be on the programme. The Fair will also host the 3rd Riviera Electric Challenge.  

READ MORE

https://monacolife.net/?p=13838

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=13781

Teams gearing up for eRallye Monte-Carlo

Local News Staff Writer -
The 3rd eRallye Monte-Carlo (19th Rallye Monte-Carlo ZENN) will take place from October 24th to 28th, 2018.