Christmas Market in the Great White North  

The Princely family has officially opened Monaco’s Christmas Village and this year, get ready to encounter puffins, the Niagara Falls and immeasurable wilderness as the Port of Monaco takes on a Canada theme.

Prince Albert, his children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, sister Princess Caroline, her son Pierre Casiraghi and wife Beatrice, inaugurated the new Christmas village on Friday evening, alongside Monegasque personalities including National Council President Stéphane Valeri.

Photo by Ed Wright Images / Mairie de Monaco