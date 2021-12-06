Weather
4 ° C
4°C
Tuesday, December 7, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

17 Covid cases 6 Dec, 7 hospitalised - 2 residents, 2 in ICU, 118 home monitored, 3,736 recoveries, 36 deaths, 409 incidence rate

Christmas Market in the Great White North  

Christmas Market in the Great White North  

By Stephanie Horsman - December 6, 2021

The Princely family has officially opened Monaco’s Christmas Village and this year, get ready to encounter puffins, the Niagara Falls and immeasurable wilderness as the Port of Monaco takes on a Canada theme. 

Prince Albert, his children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, sister Princess Caroline, her son Pierre Casiraghi and wife Beatrice, inaugurated the new Christmas village on Friday evening, alongside Monegasque personalities including National Council President Stéphane Valeri.

Sheltered by a forest of 800 natural firs, the village will offer visitors the chance to meet one of Canada’s most adorable sea birds, the puffin. The journey through the Great White North takes visitors to Niagara Falls, Toronto and the massive plains, deep forests and vertiginous mountains of the country’s western regions, before landing in British Columbia with its totem poles and the terminus of the transcontinental railway line linking east to west. Also on hand will be Bonhomme, the mascot of the Quebec winter carnival.

The village also features many familiar sites, such as the merry-go-round and duck pond fishing, though this year there will some new additions, such as a caribou ride carousel and a toboggan slide.

The market features 17 chalet-style kiosks selling a variety of items as well as 20 food stands, each with an adjoining dining area. In addition, the ice-skating rink, nestled in the heart of the village, will be open and ready for business throughout. 

 Despite the carefree nature of the event, there are real world health measures that will need to be adhered to. All visitors over 16 will be required to present a valid health pass, mask-wearing is compulsory for everyone over five years of age, and all eating and drinking must be at a seated table. Walking with food and drink is prohibited.

The Christmas Village can be accessed from six points and will be fitted with carpets to demark them clearly. This is not only to ensure an orderly entry to the site, but also to keep an eye on the number of guests entering. There will be a cap on visitors at any given time and once that number has been reached, access will be suspended temporarily. To minimise risk of being denied entry, there is a camera set up by the Mairie offering a streaming live feed so potential visitors can gauge whether the crowds are nearing maximum density.

The Christmas in Canada Village is open until Sunday 2nd January on the Quai Albert 1er.

 

 

Photo by Ed Wright Images / Mairie de Monaco

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleTitle race in Saudi Arabia turns nasty
Next articleJim Mellon invests in start-up accelerator Monaco Foundry

Editors pics

December 3, 2021 | Culture

Video: Karl Lagerfeld estate auction

Inside One Monte-Carlo, the story of legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld unfolded in a pre-auction display of his personal possessions. We spoke to Sotheby’s lead auctioneer Pierre Mothes.

0
December 2, 2021 | Local News

F1’s Lando Norris reveals move to Monaco

McLaren’s British driver Lando Norris has announced his move to Monaco, joining other racing greats including Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo in becoming residents of the Principality.

0
December 1, 2021 | Local News

Christmas in Monaco: Hôtel Metropole Monte-Carlo

Feel the spirit of Christmas at the Hôtel Metropole Monte-Carlo this festive season, where giant firs, Santa’s sleigh and sweet treats await the young, old and everyone in between.

0
November 30, 2021 | Culture

Josephine Baker enters Pantheon, remains stay in Monaco

Monaco has marked the entry of Josephine Baker into the Pantheon in Paris with a moving ceremony at the Monaco cemetery where her remains will stay, at the request of her family.

0

daily

December 6, 2021 | Culture

Jim Mellon invests in start-up accelerator Monaco Foundry

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco Foundry has just announced that British billionaire entrepreneur Jim Mellon will be investing in the company to take it to the next level. 

0
December 6, 2021 | Culture

Title race in Saudi Arabia turns nasty

Luke Entwistle

Sunday’s inaugural Saudi Arabia Grand Prix played host to one of the most memorable and dramatic F1 races in recent history, treating us to multiple red flags and collisions between the title rivals.

0
December 6, 2021 | Culture

In-form Monaco thump lowly Metz

Luke Entwistle

AS Monaco continued on their recent upward trajectory with a comfortable 4-0 victory at home to Ligue 1 strugglers Metz, leaving Nico Kovac’s men just a point off the European places.

0
December 6, 2021 | Culture

Roca make comeback win against Reims

Luke Entwistle

AS Monaco basketball ended a four-game losing streak on Saturday, overcoming a three-point deficit going into the final quarter to beat Reims 90-83 at the Salle Gaston Médecin.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco Maritime Affairs unveils new boat

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
Vitamar III, the newest vessel to be launched by the Maritime Affairs Department, has been unveiled to much fanfare including a traditional baptism.

Monaco Foodie: Match Point for Eqvita

Local News Louise Simpson -
[caption id="attachment_3829" align="alignleft" width="400"]Photo: Facebook Eqvita Photo: Facebook Eqvita[/caption] “Eat your vegetables.” This mantra is on the lips of everyone from our parents to our governments, while even geniuses such as Einstein and Tolstoy were known to wax lyrical about the benefits of greens. For the past couple of million years, we have foraged all manner of edible plant parts from beetroots, asparagus stems and spinach leaves to globe artichoke bracts, broccoli flower buds and courgette petals. In the absence of any botanical meaning, we have branded these plant parts as vegetables and endowed them with superhuman health benefits overflowing with vitamins, minerals and fibre. SIGN IN TO YOUR PREMIUM ACCOUNT TO READ MORE (click Sign In at the top of the page) [ihc-hide-content ihc_mb_type="show" ihc_mb_who="reg" ihc_mb_template="" ] If vegetables are the elixir of health, then, by extension, a vegan restaurant must be health nirvana. So I’m excited to be trying out Eqvita, the principality’s new vegan restaurant set up by tennis star Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena. As I wait for my vegan friend Hanna to join me on the shaded terrace, my brain melts in the mid-summer heat. The recipe for the perfect vegan restaurant springs to my mind. Take the world’s No 1 tennis player, whose rippling muscles are an unbeatable advert for his plant-based diet. Mix with a beautiful and talented wife who could charm the most ardent meat-eater into polishing off his legumes. Beat the two together with a luscious-sounding green menu that even lists the nutritional benefits of each dish. Add in a pinch of rustic charm with whitewashed walls and wooden tables. Season this hotly anticipated vegan dining concept with the glamour of a star-studded launch party. Then bake to perfection in the Monaco sunshine. What could possibly go wrong? [caption id="attachment_3828" align="alignleft" width="300"]Watermelon gazpacho. Photo: Facebook Eqvita Watermelon gazpacho. Photo: Facebook Eqvita[/caption] Well, the first issue is the location: the outdoor terrace with no view is positioned just off a noisy roundabout. However, once inside, we find a tasteful and peaceful interior. The next conundrum is the multilingual menu: it’s so long that it takes over 10 minutes to work out and decide what to have – a time length that feels more like prepping for an exam than relaxing into a meal. Things look up as our health drinks arrive with a smiling waitress, followed by a tasty and imaginative watermelon gazpacho that’s chock-a-block with vitamins A and C. Then things go awry again with my main course. The kale in my kale salad has been replaced by bland-tasting spinach leaves, so it shouldn’t really be described as a kale salad anymore. The meal is finished off with a macchiato (remember to order an espresso if you’re not an almond milk fan) and a bill of over €40 each for two courses including health drinks and coffee but no wine. The principality needs a good vegan restaurant not only for vegans, but also for meat-eaters like me balancing out our diets with some vegetable-only meals. While I have enjoyed my meal at Eqvita, I feel that this restaurant could benefit from some adjustments. For inspiration on ways to improve, I visit Vegan Gorilla. This vegan restaurant in central Nice hits an effortless perfect pitch. Their stylish natural wood interiors and smiling service echo Eqvita, but their menu couldn’t be more different: a single page of mouth-watering dishes that change weekly. Our bill for two courses plus coffee and health juice comes to under €30 per person – a lower price than Eqvita even after taking into account the massively inferior Nice commercial rents. If Eqvita shortens its menu by concentrating on its most popular dishes (separate menus for each language would also reduce the overall menu thickness) and introduces a low-priced set-lunch menu to maximize local lunchtime loyalty, the Djokovics could be well on their way to serving a much-needed vegan ace. Eqvita 7 rue du Portier, Monaco, +377 97 77 07 49. Open daily from 8am to 11pm. Vegan Gorilla, 7 rue du Lycée, Nice , 04 93 81 32 98. Open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday to Saturday, noon to 2:30pm & 7pm to 10:30pm. Article first published October 13, 2016. [/ihc-hide-content]      