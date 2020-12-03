Christmas fun at the Hôtel de Paris

Friday, December 4, 2020
9 new Covid cases on 2 Dec. brings total to 630: 5 hospitalised, 3 resident + 3 in ICU, 2 resident, 24 home monitored, 579 recoveries, 3 deaths
In the elegant setting of the Hôtel de Paris courtyard, amongst giant palms and sparkling firs, winter “greenhouses” are offering a unique and charming experience this winter.
From now until 10th January, the ‘Christmas garden on the patio’ will feature a creative programme of activities headed by skilled professionals who are sharing their precious knowledge for this festive event.
Workshops are being held on everything from ceramics and illustrations, floral door wreaths and natural candles, to culinary lessons on making gingerbread and galette des Rois – all to be enjoyed afterwards at home.
Monaco Life was invited to a workshop for the press on Tuesday, led by the very talented SBM Pastry Chef Cédric Campanella.
Inside a cosy glasshouse, with rain falling gently outside, we were instructed on how to make a beautiful chocolate Christmas tree, using a mixture of ébéne dark chocolate and bio ceiba milk chocolate, decorated with festive dried fruits and nuts.
Everything was provided, including our very own Monte-Carlo Catering aprons, while the highest health standards were maintained. It was surprisingly easy and incredibly satisfying to return home to my two young girls with my creation.
But the kids don’t have to miss out. There are specific workshops designed for parents and their children.
And the best part? If your chocolate Christmas tree is too topsy turvy, or your galette de Rois is a little flat, you can just pop over to the “chalet” next door and pick up some treats that have been prepared by Chef Philippe Joannes and his team at Monte-Carlo Catering!
The 1.5-hour workshops cost 75€ per person, or 120€ for an adult and child.
There is also the possibility to reserve the greenhouse for private dinners with a 4-course Winter Gourmet Menu from 180€ per person excluding drinks.
For more details and reservations, call +377 98 06 71 71.
Main photos credit: SBM Monte Carlo
Rapid antigen tests are being rolled out throughout the Principality, with results obtainable within 30 minutes.
The Grimaldi Forum has inaugurated its new Ravel Terrace, giving extra room to visitors in a beautiful open air setting and sea views that can’t be beat.
The Opera de Monte-Carlo is set to host Verdi’s I Due Foscari with legendary tenor Placido Domingo this weekend and a Monte-Carlo Jazz Festival broadcast.
The Municipal Council is considering plans to replace old buildings to the west of Monte-Carlo with more modern facades, replete with covered gardens at street level.