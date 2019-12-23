Weather
Monday, December 23, 2019

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Breaking News

Orange weather alert: intense rain, storms, possible flooding

‘Tis the season

‘Tis the season

By Isabella Marino - December 23, 2019

Fashion and Lifestyle contributor Isabella Marino reveals the Christmas charm of Monaco and takes us to the trendiest places in London this festive season.

December 5, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Major step forward for gay rights in Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

Same sex couples in Monaco will be able to benefit from a host of legal rights afforded to married couples and their children, under a new Free Union law that has just been passed by the National Council. After reading a very detailed report by Pierre Van Klaveren on bill 974 and the civil contracts of […]

0
December 5, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Results are in on satisfaction survey

Cassandra Tanti

In October and November, nearly 4,000 people responded to a call to give their opinions on the quality of life in the Principality, and it’s no great surprise that traffic and construction noise were tops on the list of complaints. The survey was organised by the National Council and revealed that over 80% of participants […]

0
December 3, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Digital health records soon available in Principality

Stephanie Horsman

Patients in Monaco will soon benefit from having their medical history stored in e-health records. EHRs, as they are otherwise known, are real-time, patient-centered records that make information available instantly and securely to authorised users.  The Government of Monaco and the French Ministry of Solidarity and Health recently met in Paris at the Delegation for European and International […]

0
November 29, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Porcini mushroom features in holiday dessert of 2019

Stephanie Horsman

‘Illusion‘ has been declared the flagship dessert of this year’s holiday season, created exclusively by the Hermitage Hotel’s pastry chefs led by Nicolas Baygourry. A yearly competition, orchestrated by Director of Culinary Events Philippe Joannès, challenges all the pastry chefs under the auspices of the Société des Bains de Mer to offer up their most […]

0
Picnic launches new Jardins des Boulingrins

Lifestyle & Wellbeing Cassandra Tanti -
The Société des Bains de Mer has welcomed 400 guests for a spectacular picnic to celebrate the opening of the Jardins des Boulingrins, which formed part of the recent makeover of Monte Carlo’s Casino Square. 

As part of the My Monte-Carlo Loyalty Programme, Jean-Luc Biamonti, President and CEO of the SBM Group, organised this once-in-a-lifetime picnic with the help of designer Charles Kaisin, to officially open the new gardens. It was held under the theme ‘La chance nous sourit’, loosely translated as ‘Luck smiles on us’.

 Ten top chefs and 52 servers dressed as playing cards were charged with ensuring the satisfaction of guests, who sat at elegantly set tables under red umbrellas.  

[caption id="attachment_38499" align="alignnone" width="683"] Photo: DG / SBM[/caption]

The fairy-tale themed spectacle was rounded out by mountains of fresh flowers adorning the locale, magicians performing to the delight of attendees, and Niçoise artist Virginie Broquet offering guests illustrated memories from the day.   

The event was part and parcel of SBM’s policy of reinforcing its position within Monaco as the most exclusive destination in Europe for 2020.

Results are in on satisfaction survey

In October and November, nearly 4,000 people responded to a call to give their opinions on the quality of life in the Principality, and it’s no great surprise that traffic and construction noise were tops on the list of complaints.

The survey was organised by the National Council and revealed that over 80% of participants think that noise pollution is a significant problem, be it from road traffic, especially of the two-wheeled variety, construction sites, or just the general noise of daily life on the streets.  

Respondents also think driving in Monaco is increasingly challenging. 83% report having trouble getting around by car on a regular basis, whilst 89% say vehicle travel has become harder full stop. The possible solutions mentioned by those asked were to limit the number of vehicles entering the Principality, creating car parks at the entry points to the city, and making road improvements for two-wheeled vehicles.

Pedestrians, on the other hand, are finding their lot vastly improved, with 70% stating so.

Transportation options in the Principality elicit strong sentiments and unambiguous expectations. Over half of those polled would take the bus more often if it were free, and 71% believe that only residents and those working in Monaco should be able to get a free ride. Test runs by the National Council for free bus services are soon to conducted on one of the Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco (CAM) lines, which would encourage those who may not otherwise take public transport to do so.

One in four are very willing to use Monabike, especially if improvements such as more designated bike lanes are created and the enforcement of helmet wearing is implemented for the safety of bikers.  

People were also concerned with a few health-related matters, though quality of care was not one of them. These thoughts were more along the lines of the impact of 5G on health and topics concerning living environments, such as water quality.

Overall, the news is good for Monaco’s quality of life. Despite the things that people would like changed, almost everyone is united in saying that life is good compared to so many other places in the world, with 90% asking for the adoption of a plan to maintain the lifestyle already enjoyed. This, the National Council asserted, is now a top priority.

The breakdown of respondents to the poll was 70% Monegasque, 21% residents and 9% commuters.

 

 