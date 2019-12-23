‘Tis the season

Monday, December 23, 2019
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
Orange weather alert: intense rain, storms, possible flooding
Fashion and Lifestyle contributor Isabella Marino reveals the Christmas charm of Monaco and takes us to the trendiest places in London this festive season.
Same sex couples in Monaco will be able to benefit from a host of legal rights afforded to married couples and their children, under a new Free Union law that has just been passed by the National Council. After reading a very detailed report by Pierre Van Klaveren on bill 974 and the civil contracts of […]
In October and November, nearly 4,000 people responded to a call to give their opinions on the quality of life in the Principality, and it’s no great surprise that traffic and construction noise were tops on the list of complaints. The survey was organised by the National Council and revealed that over 80% of participants […]
Patients in Monaco will soon benefit from having their medical history stored in e-health records. EHRs, as they are otherwise known, are real-time, patient-centered records that make information available instantly and securely to authorised users. The Government of Monaco and the French Ministry of Solidarity and Health recently met in Paris at the Delegation for European and International […]
‘Illusion‘ has been declared the flagship dessert of this year’s holiday season, created exclusively by the Hermitage Hotel’s pastry chefs led by Nicolas Baygourry. A yearly competition, orchestrated by Director of Culinary Events Philippe Joannès, challenges all the pastry chefs under the auspices of the Société des Bains de Mer to offer up their most […]