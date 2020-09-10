Circus Festival 2021 cancelled

Thursday, September 10, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
5 new cases of Covid-19 on 9 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 161: 1 in ICU, 48 home monitored, 107 healed, 1 resident death
Restaurants and bars in the French Riviera will be forced to close by 1am for at least a month as the Prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes attempts to stem an alarming rise in the number of Covid infections.
The Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival will not go ahead as planned in January 2021, the Organising Committee announced this week, citing the current and ongoing health crisis.
World Clean-Up Day is fast approaching and millions of people are preparing to do their part to tidy up the planet. Here’s what’s happening in Monaco…
In reaction to the current times we are living in, the Grimaldi Forum is now offering a range of services for events that combine face-to-face and virtual participation.