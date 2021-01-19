Weather
6 ° C
6°C
Wednesday, January 20, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

28 new Covid cases on 19 Jan. brings total to 1,240: 36 hospitalised: 16 resident + 10 in ICU: 4 resident, 114 home monitored, 1,036 recoveries, 9 deaths

Classroom closes after child tests positive

Classroom closes after child tests positive

By Stephanie Horsman - January 19, 2021

A child from the Petite Section of Stella School in Monaco has tested positive for Covid, forcing a precautionary suspension of the class until the end of the week.

PCR testing is not carried out on young students in Monaco, nor is mask wearing obligatory at school, so the Prince’s government made the decision to close the kindergarten class effective Tuesday 19th January until Sunday 24th January.

The government said in a statement on Monday that the child had contracted the virus in an intra-family setting.

The parents of pupils were contacted immediately by the school’s administration to make them aware of the situation. The case is not prohibiting other classes from carrying on as normal, as the contamination has not been shown in any other classroom.

Teachers and school staff who were in contact with the affected child are being given PCR tests, in accordance with the health protocols in place.

The total number of cases in Monaco since the start of the pandemic sits at 1,212. There are currently 30 patients, 19 of which are residents, being treated at Princess Grace Hospital at the moment, including 10 in intensive care, of which three are residents.  

 

Photo source: Pixabay

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleGrand Prix rumours are false, says ACM
Next articleFemale skipper takes the win

Editors pics

January 18, 2021 | Local News

Stéphane Valeri: 80,000 vaccinations is our goal

National Council President Stéphane Valeri is calling on all residents and workers in Monaco to be vaccinated as soon as possible, to put a “definitive end to this terrible pandemic".

0
January 17, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Vaccination campaign: who’s in round two?

Close to 2,400 elderly residents and health workers have been vaccinated against Covid-19. The next stage begins on Tuesday, targeting people in two more vulnerable categories.

0
January 13, 2021 | Culture

Crucial funding continues for Monaco’s main cultural centre

The Grimaldi Forum’s largest sponsor, CMB, has renewed its partnership for 2021, securing a world-class cultural programme for the year including the Alberto Giacometti summer expo.

0
January 12, 2021 | Local News

Prince highlights Med initiatives at Paris summit

Prince Albert has addressed world leaders at the One Planet Summit in France’s capital, saying that the preservation of seas and forests is the preservation of humanity.

0

daily

January 19, 2021 | Local News

New Covid resident death in Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

The government has reported the death of an 87-year-old woman with Covid-19, marking the 9th coronavirus fatality in Monaco since the pandemic began and the 6th since the new year.

0
January 19, 2021 | Local News

Salvatore awarded Michelin star in first year

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s Antonio Salvatore has gained a Michelin star for the five-table fine dining restaurant he created less than 12 months ago in the middle of a worldwide pandemic.

0
January 19, 2021 | Local News

Ticket sales for Rolex Masters postponed

Cassandra Tanti

Organisers of the 114th Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters are “hopeful” the event will go ahead in April, despite delaying ticket sales for the popular tennis tournament.

0
January 19, 2021 | Local News

Female skipper takes the win

Stephanie Horsman

The first regatta of the year in the Principality was won by an Italian team captained by Claudia Rossi on the Petite Terrible-Adria Ferries at the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series.

0
MORE STORIES

MV Agusta launches customisation store in Monaco

MV Agusta and champion Italian motorcycle racer Virginio Ferrari have launched the Monaco Design Studio, specialising in the design of unique, one-off models.

Historic F1 racing car leads Ferrari auction

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
Looking for a unique gift to give this Christmas? How about Ferrari's milestone car marking 1,000 Grand Prix races, signed by Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc?