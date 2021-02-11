Weather
Close your eyes, cross your fingers, it’s time to play

By Stephanie Horsman - February 11, 2021

“What if this year, Monte-Carlo SBM made your wishes come true?” That’s the concept of a new marketing campaign by the group behind the Monte-Carlo Casino and the Principality’s most luxurious hotels.

The latest initiative by Monaco’s largest group, Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM), is a competition asking people to submit their wishes for a chance to make them come true.

The wish must be associated to an experience at one of the Monte-Carlo SBM establishments, which include the world-famous Casino, the iconic Hôtel de Paris, the grand Hôtel Hermitage and the sprawling Monte Carlo Bay Hotel and Resort.

From 1st February to 31st March, contestants are invited to describe their most desired experience either by questionnaire, which can be deposited at Mada One, in the atrium of the Casino de Monte-Carlo or in the hall at the Café de Paris, or by posting online. After the wish is validated, it will be hung on the wishing tree that is located in the atrium of the Casino.

The winner will be selected by a jury made up of SBM employees on 15th April and they will be informed by email.

Whilst the sky is the limit on the number of wishes people can make, they must be “reasonable on a financial and human level. Wishes in connection with gambling offered by our Casinos will not be accepted,” states the game conditions.

Wishes must also have something to do with an experience the SBM Group can provide, such as a well-being option, hotel stay or restaurant event.

Online wishes can be made on the designated site at https://shakr.cc/3kuuo

Happy wish-making and best of luck!

 

Photo of Monte Carlo Bay Hotel and Resort by Monaco Life, all rights reserved

 

 

