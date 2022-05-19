Clothes drive to repurpose unused fashion

The Mairie of Monaco is using the impetus of Monaco Fashion Week to launch an event that will mix style and sustainability, and give a second life to gently-worn clothes.

Ever wonder what to do with that mountain of clothes sitting in the closet that are in great shape, but never get worn? Now there is an opportunity to give those pieces a shot at a new purpose and probably a whole new look.

The Mairie has joined forces with the Mission for Energy Transition (MTE) and the Monegasque Chamber of Fashion (CMM) during the 10th edition of Monaco Fashion Week inviting people to bring their cast-offs to one of three collection points around Monaco from Monday 23rd May to Wednesday 25th May.

Fast-fashion has created a culture of throw away clothing items, clogging up landfills and releasing harmful methane gases as they degrade. The decomposition process can take up to 200 years. It is also estimated that a mind-blowing 10,000 items of clothing get sent to landfills every five minutes. Additionally, the fashion industry is responsible for 10% of all greenhouse gas emissions worldwide, making it one of the biggest polluters out there.

To stop some of the madness, the people of the Principality are being asked to recycle used clothing items. Organisers request the donations be those made from denim, silk, and pure cashmere as well as cotton shirts, with the aim of these pieces being repurposed by local designers.

The collection points will be in the main hall of the Marie from 8:30am to 4pm, in the offices of the Mission for Energy Transition at 18, Allée Lazare Sauvaigo from 8:30am to 12:30pm, and from 1:30pm to 5pm, as well as a smaller drop-off spot at the Marché de la Condamine from 9am to 12pm on Wednesday only.