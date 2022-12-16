Club Suisse de Monaco celebrates Christmas at Hôtel Hermitage

Members and friends of the Club Suisse de Monaco came together on Thursday 8th December for a traditional Christmas dinner at the beautiful Salle Excelsior of the Hôtel Hermitage in Monaco.

Along with plenty of cheer, laughter and delicious food, guests had the honour of listening to a Christmas speech by Swiss Honorary Consul Urs Minder. It was also an opportunity for the President of the Club Suisse de Monaco, Dr. Arik Röschke, to welcome and introduce new members.

The evening also featured violinists for a party that continued late into the night.

The Club Suisse de Monaco was founded in 1949 and is a social club that connects the local Monegasque, Swiss, and international communities and unites them for events throughout and around the Principality.

Future events organised by Club Suisse the Monaco include the Galette des Rois on 12th January and the Soirée Raclette on the 23rd February 2023. Visit Club Suisse de Monaco’s website for more information www.club-suisse-monaco.com.