Monday, April 13, 2020

The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has risen to 93 in Monaco: 6 cured, 9 hospitalised, 5 in ICU

CMB initiates campaign for Princess Grace Hospital

CMB initiates campaign for Princess Grace Hospital

By Stephanie Horsman - April 13, 2020

The Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB) has set up a fund-raising campaign to benefit the Princess Grace Hospital Centre of Monaco.

The new donation drive set up by CMB is in addition to the €100,000 already granted by the bank to help the hospital run smoothly during the health crisis. The fund-raiser is a way for Monegasque citizens and residents to do their part in tandem to the work of the bank by pledging contributions on an email address specifically set up for this reason. The email, donationcmb-chpg@cmb.mc, will provide information for anyone wishing to donate.

“More than ever, CMB is acting as a committed partner in support of those who are on the front line against this pandemic,” said Francesco Grosoli, CMB’s CEO. “We only wish one thing… that everyone’s action is exemplary and in a spirit of solidarity. This is how we are participating in a concrete way in the establishment of the best conditions for a return to normal life as soon as possible.”

All monies collected will go toward the purchasing of protective essentials for the hospital’s health care workers. This is on top of the 11,000 masks and 800 litres of hydroalcoholic gel delivered by CMB since the start of confinement. 

Benoîte de Sevelinges, Director of the CHPG, thanked everyone for their contributions and emphasised that, “in this period that is as complicated as it is exceptional, the energy, know-how and unfailing determination of all the hospital professionals who enable the hospital to fulfil its mission are a great blessing.”

 

 

