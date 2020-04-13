CMB initiates campaign for Princess Grace Hospital

NEWS: The new British Prime Minister, Theresa May, has received a friendly boost from Europe’s most powerful woman. During a visit to Germany, the new premier was told by Angela Merkel, “It is to our advantage to have the UK define its negotiating stance in great detail and clarity and to also clearly outline how it sees its future relationship with the EU – these have to be parallel processes.” Formal talks would not start until Britain invokes Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty to trigger the start of Brexit, the Chancellor said. Mrs Merkel added: “It is now up to the British Government to define how it wishes to see its future relationship with the EU and to then also to pursue the following steps – particularly as regards the process leading up to invoking Article 50. Only then will the proper negotiations start. “I promise you from the German side we will certainly stand up for our interests – just as Britain does for its own citizens. But we will do this in a spirit of friendship.