CMB raises €471,000 for hospital

During the peak of the Covid-19 crisis, the CMB set up a campaign to collect donations for the Princess Grace Hospital Centre. Residents and friends of the Principality didn’t disappoint, raising close to half a million euros in the national solidarity drive.

On 10th April, the Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB) established the initiative to collect money for Monaco’s main institution charged with fighting the Covid-19 outbreak, the Princess Grace Hospital Centre (CHPG).

With a personal contribution of €100,000 by the bank, the CMB was able to raise an impressive €470,955 in just over a month.

The donations have enabled the hospital to acquire the necessary biological material to autonomously carry out virological and serological tests, to reinforce medical equipment needed in the care services dedicated to Covid-19, and for the provision of protective equipment for staff and patients.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all those who are on the front line of the fight against Covid-19 and to the generous donors who have made this fundraising campaign a real success,” said Francesco Grosoli, CMB’s CEO. “United, we are stronger together.”

In thanking everyone for their contribution, Benoîte de Sevelinges, Director of the CHPG, revealed that the donations will allow the hospital to anticipate and organise itself for the coming months according to the evolution of the pandemic.