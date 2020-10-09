College of Europe applications now being accepted

Friday, October 9, 2020
2 new cases of Covid-19 on 8 Oct. in Monaco brings total to 229: 3 residents hospitalised, 18 home monitored, 207 healed, 1 resident death
Prince Albert II has made a two-day diplomatic visit to Serbia where he met with President Aleksandar Vučić and witnessed the signing of a new economic agreement.
AS Monaco Basketball is back after a long hiatus and showing they are more than ready for action with two wins in a row.
Students of Monegasque nationality who would like to study European affairs at the College of Europe for the 2021-22 academic school year can now apply directly online.
Monaco Life talks to the director of the Principality’s business incubator about the importance of nurturing start-ups and what it means for Monaco.