Friday, October 9, 2020

2 new cases of Covid-19 on 8 Oct. in Monaco brings total to 229: 3 residents hospitalised, 18 home monitored, 207 healed, 1 resident death

College of Europe applications now being accepted

By Cassandra Tanti - October 9, 2020

Students of Monegasque nationality who would like to study European affairs at the College of Europe for the 2021-22 academic school year can now apply directly online.

The College of Europe, a well-known post-graduate institute of European studies based in Bruges, Belgium with a smaller campus in Warsaw, Poland, is now accepting applications for student candidates for the 2021-22 school year.

The programme runs for one year and takes place from September until the end of June. Graduates of the courses will receive a master’s degree in a chosen course of study. The specific disciplines on offer are in economics, law, political science and administrative, international and diplomatic relations of the EU. Classes are taught in both French and English.

In order to be considered, applicants must be of Monegasque nationality, already be holders of a master’s degree in one of the aforementioned disciplines or be in the process of obtaining the masters and be fluent in both written and spoken English and French.

Accepted students may benefit from a contract whereby the government of Monaco will cover registration fee costs if the student agrees to return to the Principality and work for a period of no less than five years in the nation’s civil service.

Those interested who also meet the admission requirements can contact Isabelle Costa, Deputy Secretary General of the Government in charge of the Europe Unit (+377 98 98 92 04 / icosta@gouv.mc), or submit their application directly to the College of Europe website (www.coleurope.eu/fr), before January 13, 2021.

 

 

Roadwork and newborns in Monaco

Local News Staff Writer -
babycarseat As of Monday, the Department of Urban Development is undertaking major work on the sewerage network at the busy intersection of Avenue de la Madone and Avenue des Spélugues, which is scheduled to last for seven weeks. Due to the scale of the work, alternate traffic has been set up for the duration of the operation. In order to limit waiting times for vehicles, traffic flows will be operated manually during the day and by traffic lights at night. Information worth updating in your GPS should you need to make a quick trip to the delivery room. A total of 938 babies were born in Monaco in 2016, 474 girls and 464 boys. The figure was a little lower than 2015, when a total of 1,067 births were recorded. Almost all of last year’s 936 births were at the Princess Grace Hospital. Most of the new arrivals (682) were to parents living outside the Principality while 256 of the families live in Monaco. The favourite name for boys was Gabriel, and for girls, Sofia. The State recorded 503 deaths during the year and a total of 193 weddings. READ ALSO: Road closures from next week READ ALSO: Hospital hosts breastfeeding information session

“Alpha Tango” security exercise tests new risks...

Local News Staff Writer -
Exercice Alpha Tango 10A security exercise called "Alpha Tango" with a hostage-taking scenario took place on Monday 3 April, from 7 pm to midnight, at the Rainier III Auditorium. Nearly 440 people participated in Monaco's crisis management drill, which highlighted new risks in an international context. The main objective was to test the action of the police, rescue forces and the Prosecutor General, as well as the coordination of these bodies with each other and the French authorities. Exercice Alpha Tango 8Exercice Alpha Tango 5It directly involved the Directorate of Public Safety, the Fire Brigade, the Public Prosecutor's Office, Princess Grace Hospital, the Monaco Red Cross, the Nurses Training Institute, as well as the Prince’s Carabinieri and various state services. The Prefecture of Alpes-Maritimes and its services were also brought into this operation, to cooperate in the field of security. (Photos: Charly Gallo and Manuel Vitali/Communication Department) Exercice Alpha Tango 3 Exercice Alpha Tango 4    

