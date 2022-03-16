Colon cancer: second biggest killer in men, third for women

Wednesday, March 16, 2022
March is colon cancer awareness month and the Princess Grace Hospital Centre is inviting people over the age of 50 to come in and get tested. It takes only five minutes, it is free, and it could save lives.
Monaco’s Minister of Social Affairs and Health has unveiled the governments new five-year mental health agenda, a plan that will encompass 53 specific actions and lead to new recruitments, premises, and equipment.
The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation has signed a partnership agreement with Aqwa Itineris, a company that makes mobile swimming pools, for swimming lessons to be accessible to all.
Children in the Principality aged five to 11 are now eligible to have the Covid-19 vaccine, provided authorisation is given by both parents.