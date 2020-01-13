Come Back Kids

Monday, January 13, 2020
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Rolling strike action in France continues to disrupt train services to and from Monaco
Love all things dance? Then spend next weekend at the Meridian Beach Hotel for a three-day dance and music festival featuring DJ’s, live dance performances and ample opportunities to grab a partner and take to the floor.
Thomas Fouilleron, Director of Archives and Prince's Palace Library, and Colonel Tony Varo, Superior Commander of the Public Force, have been distinguished by the French High Authorities.
Going to the supermarket doesn’t have to be a drag. Every Saturday from now until 8th February, start-up Storeez is offering organic cookery classes at Carrefour Monaco to teach customers how to make healthy, and tasty, food choices.
It was a full house for the annual Russian New Year party at the Yacht Club of Monaco on Friday.