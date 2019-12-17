Commuters more prepared for train strikes

[caption id="attachment_7852" align="alignnone" width="1984"]Monegasque delegation: Ms Anne Nègre, Inspector General of Administration, Ms Valérie Viora-Puyo, Director of Human Resources and Public Service Training, Ms Corinne Magail, Mission to the Directorate of International Affairs, Mrs Sylvie Louche, Head of the Childhood and Family Division at Department of Social Welfare and Social Services, Mrs Isabelle Castelli, Police Commander, Mrs Antonella Sampo, Principal Administrator in the Directorate of Judicial Services, Mr Frédéric Pardo, Senior Legal Officer, International Law, Human Rights and Freedoms Service Of the Directorate of Legal Affairs and Mr Gabriel Revel, Deputy to the Permanent Representative to the Principality of Monaco to the Council of Europe. ©DR[/caption] A Monegasque delegation led by HE Mr Rémi Mortier, Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Monaco to the Council of Europe, met in Strasbourg on November 8 with members of GREVIO, the expert body of the Convention on the prevention and fight against violence against women and domestic violence. This provided was an opportunity to present measures taken by the Prince's government to combat violence against women, both in terms of repression and preventive measures, but also in terms of training of personnel. The delegation included representatives of all the departments, directorates and entities of the government concerned. The Council of Europe Convention that established GREVIO, known as the Istanbul Convention, was ratified by Monaco on October 7, 2014. Monaco is the first state to hold a meeting with this body to consider the report submitted by its authorities on September 1, 2016 on the implementation of the Convention as a whole. Two members of GREVIO will visit the Principality in December 2016 in order to assess concretely the practical arrangements for the implementation of the Convention. At the end of this meeting, GREVIO will prepare its final report, including recommendations that the Monegasque authorities will be invited to implement.