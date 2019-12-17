Weather
News

Transport disruptions expected to continue as union strikes roll on throughout France

Commuters more prepared for train strikes

By Stephanie Horsman - December 17, 2019

As the SNCF strike rages on in France, workers travelling into Monaco each day – around 45,000 on average – are taking steps to lessen the burden on congested roadways and finding alternative ways to navigate their way to the Principality.

In the past, when the trains in France went on strike, access into and out of Monaco was virtually crippled, particularly during the morning and evening rush hours. Interestingly, this latest strike, which has been going on since 5th December, is only creating delays of 5 to 10 minutes from the motorway into town.

Why? Because the savvy commuters of today opts for solutions other than simply jumping into their cars and going it alone. They choose to carpool, use two wheel modes of transport or telecommute, rendering this strike far less intrusive on the daily lives of workers than in the past. 

The Management Centre for Mobility (CIGM), the bureau that provides 24/7 road surveillance in the Principality, has stated that whilst it is slightly more difficult to enter Monaco, the density of traffic is not that much more than the norm.

This is a huge difference than in the past and can partially be put down to the habits being formed by a newly environmentally-sensitive population. Commuters have been trying out alternative forms of transport over the last year or two and are much less averse now as a result. This newfound flexibility has spilled over into times of trouble, like now, to the benefit of all, except perhaps the strikers whose impact is not being felt as keenly as hoped.

But calls are being made for further measures. Philippe Ortelli, the President of the Federation des Entreprises Monegasques (FEDEM), has long been an advocate of creating a completely different way to enter the Principality, namely an interurban metro system between Nice and Monaco.

His idea, which he editorialised on FEDEM’s website in July of this year, is to connect to the existing tram in Nice East and build a tunnel that would run all the way to Monaco, with a single stop in Éze, and that would take only eight minutes to arrive to either destination.

He argues that the line would reduce traffic problems, be a greener alternative for employees and would pay for itself after a hundred years.

In the meantime, Monaco’s employees will have to wait and see, and hope for an early Christmas present in the form of a settled strike.

 

 

MORE STORIES

Motorway charges set to rise

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_11705" align="alignleft" width="382"]Photo: Mike Meade Photo: Mike Meade[/caption] Travelling on French motorways is about to become slightly more expensive, with tollbooth charges set to rise by an average of 0.8 percent from February 1. Toll charges did not increase in 2016, but the French government and the motorway operating companies have argued that revenues need to be increased to pay for €800 million of new investment. The plan calls for 32 new intersections and 25 car-sharing facilities, of which 11 will be in the PACA region. A total of 5,000 jobs will be created by the work, due to start at the end of 2017, according to the French authorities, who have said that tolls will go up by between 0.1 and 0.4 percent each year between 2019 and 2021. READ ALSO: Chill Sunday morning with Cars & Coffee Monaco READ ALSO: Monaco resident races Mustang in Mexico, takes second

Monaco is first state to meet with...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_7852" align="alignnone" width="1984"]Monegasque delegation: Ms Anne Nègre, Inspector General of Administration, Ms Valérie Viora-Puyo, Director of Human Resources and Public Service Training, Ms Corinne Magail, Mission to the Directorate of International Affairs, Mrs Sylvie Louche, Head of the Childhood and Family Division at Department of Social Welfare and Social Services, Mrs Isabelle Castelli, Commander Police Deparment, Mrs Antonella Sampo, Principal Administrator in the Directorate of Judicial Services, Mr Frédéric Pardo, Senior Legal Officer, International Law, Human Rights and Freedoms Service Of the Directorate of Legal Affairs and Mr Gabriel Revel, Deputy to the Permanent Representative to the Principality of Monaco to the Council of Europe. ©DR Monegasque delegation: Ms Anne Nègre, Inspector General of Administration, Ms Valérie Viora-Puyo, Director of Human Resources and Public Service Training, Ms Corinne Magail, Mission to the Directorate of International Affairs, Mrs Sylvie Louche, Head of the Childhood and Family Division at Department of Social Welfare and Social Services, Mrs Isabelle Castelli, Police Commander, Mrs Antonella Sampo, Principal Administrator in the Directorate of Judicial Services, Mr Frédéric Pardo, Senior Legal Officer, International Law, Human Rights and Freedoms Service Of the Directorate of Legal Affairs and Mr Gabriel Revel, Deputy to the Permanent Representative to the Principality of Monaco to the Council of Europe. ©DR[/caption] A Monegasque delegation led by HE Mr Rémi Mortier, Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Monaco to the Council of Europe, met in Strasbourg on November 8 with members of GREVIO, the expert body of the Convention on the prevention and fight against violence against women and domestic violence. This provided was an opportunity to present measures taken by the Prince's government to combat violence against women, both in terms of repression and preventive measures, but also in terms of training of personnel. The delegation included representatives of all the departments, directorates and entities of the government concerned. The Council of Europe Convention that established GREVIO, known as the Istanbul Convention, was ratified by Monaco on October 7, 2014. Monaco is the first state to hold a meeting with this body to consider the report submitted by its authorities on September 1, 2016 on the implementation of the Convention as a whole. Two members of GREVIO will visit the Principality in December 2016 in order to assess concretely the practical arrangements for the implementation of the Convention. At the end of this meeting, GREVIO will prepare its final report, including recommendations that the Monegasque authorities will be invited to implement.