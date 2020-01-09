Weather
Monaco, MC
few clouds
11.7 ° C
14 °
6.7 °
71%
3.1kmh
20%
Fri
13 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
12 °
Tue
11 °
Thursday, January 9, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Mass protests set for 9th Jan, while energy workers call a three-day blockade of France's oil refineries and fuel depots from 7th Jan

Commuters to receive December refund

Commuters to receive December refund

By Cassandra Tanti - January 9, 2020

Amid record-breaking strike action, train operator SNCF has announced that it will refund commuters with pre-paid subscriptions for the month of December.

Frank Lacroix, CEO of TER SNCF, announced on Twitter on Wednesday night: “In response to the difficulties experienced by our customers, I proposed today to the regions that SNCF proceeds with the full refund of December TER subscriptions, whether annual, monthly or weekly. The terms will be available on TER sites by January 15.”

Commuters across France and Monaco have suffered through one of the worst transport strike periods on record.

It is reportedly up to each regional department to accept or decline the gesture.

“The strike has caused significant disruptions in December, a period of leave and holidays. It seemed necessary to make a strong gesture vis-à-vis our customers,” said John Francçois Trestard, Director of SNCF communications for the south region, to Monaco Matin.

While the terms are still to be specified, subscribers will likely have to complete an online request, indicating their subscription number. “This may not be necessary for annual subscribers who are already known,” said Jean-François Trestard.

According to Mr Trestard, SNCF is currently assessing the overall cost of the strike and this refund. The daily loss is already estimated at €20 million.

The refund announcement came amid a new wave of demonstrations organised on Thursday in France, the 36th day of strike action against pension reform in France.

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous article2020 vision
Next articleGovernment outlines main objectives of 2020

Editors pics

January 1, 2020 | News

Re-defining wellness for the HNWI

Find the true meaning of wellness in the natural world.

0
December 25, 2019 | News

Top story: Positioning Monaco in digital world: the plan

The Prince's Government has delivered its vision of Monaco’s digital transformation, which has been developed over the past 12 months.

0
December 23, 2019 | Local News

Festive cocktails

Here are our top festive cocktail recipes that are sure to impress your guests - tried, tested and perfectly balanced. Make yours the best festive party this year!

0
December 12, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Interview: Victoria Silvstedt

Victoria Silvstedt has come a long way since her Playmate of the Year days. Now a successful day trader and investor in start-ups, Victoria has hung up her modelling and acting heels to live a more balanced lifestyle.

0

daily

January 9, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Record year for the Grimaldi Forum

Stephanie Horsman

The Grimaldi Forum broke records across the board in 2019, and it is hoping to follow that up with another exceptional programme of events in 2020, it’s 20th anniversary year.

0
January 9, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

AS Monaco Basketball faces rare loss

Stephanie Horsman

After an exciting first half, the Roca Team fell apart in the second against Galatasaray, losing at Gaston Medecin 73-85 on Wednesday.

0
January 9, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Government outlines main objectives of 2020

Cassandra Tanti

Minister of State Serge Telle has revealed that an unprecedented amount of the government’s budget will be put toward the digital transition of the Principality in a speech to government officials and civil servants.

0
January 9, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Prince Pierre Foundation announces 2020 conference season

Stephanie Horsman

The Prince Pierre Foundation has an exciting lineup of conferences and events for 2020 featuring a writer, a choreographer, a director, an historian and a philosopher.

0
MORE STORIES

Paying tribute victims of terrorism

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_3574" align="alignleft" width="640"]Juliette Méadel. Photo Philippe Grangeaud Juliette Méadel. Photo Philippe Grangeaud[/caption] President Hollande will render homage to “all the victims of terrorism” on September 19 at les Invalides in Paris, the Secretary of State charged with helping victims and their families, Juliette Méadel, has announced in Nice. She added that it is absolutely necessary to honour the victims, which is a global act of homage and remembrance. The chosen date marks an atrocity in 1989, when a French DC-10 of the UTA airline exploded in mid-air on a flight from Brazzaville to Paris, killing 170 people, including 54 French nationals. Ms Méadel was in Nice to meet families of the 86 victims of the attack on the Promenade des Anglais on July 14. Some 85 people remain in hospital since Bastille Day.

Nice attack: what we know

Local News Staff Writer -
NEWS: In the wake of Thursday night’s alleged terror attack in Nice that claimed 84 lives, police in Nice arrested three people in the early hours of Saturday morning. The estranged wife of the perpetrator, 31 year-old Tunisian-born Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, was already in police custody. The delivery driver’s flat, just north of the main train station, in Nice has also been searched. The refrigerated truck that Bouhlel used to mow down his victims on a two-kilometre stretch of the Promenade des Anglais as a fireworks display ended, just after 22:30 on Thursday night, was the largest and heaviest that the rental company in St Laurent du Var had on its books, the company said. Among the dead were Fatima Charrihi, whose son said she was the first to be killed, the deputy head of the Nice border police, Jean-Marc Leclerc, and two American tourists, Sean Copeland and his 11 year-old son, Brodie. In all, ten children were among the dead with 202 injured. Some 52 people remain in critical condition in local hospitals. President François Hollande, who said that attacks in Syria and Iraq would be increased after the outrage, was booed by crowds when he visited Nice on Friday amidst widespread anger that the French authorities had not done enough to ensure security during France’s national holiday celebrations.