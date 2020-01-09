Commuters to receive December refund

Thursday, January 9, 2020
Mass protests set for 9th Jan, while energy workers call a three-day blockade of France's oil refineries and fuel depots from 7th Jan
Amid record-breaking strike action, train operator SNCF has announced that it will refund commuters with pre-paid subscriptions for the month of December.
Frank Lacroix, CEO of TER SNCF, announced on Twitter on Wednesday night: “In response to the difficulties experienced by our customers, I proposed today to the regions that SNCF proceeds with the full refund of December TER subscriptions, whether annual, monthly or weekly. The terms will be available on TER sites by January 15.”
Commuters across France and Monaco have suffered through one of the worst transport strike periods on record.
It is reportedly up to each regional department to accept or decline the gesture.
“The strike has caused significant disruptions in December, a period of leave and holidays. It seemed necessary to make a strong gesture vis-à-vis our customers,” said John Francçois Trestard, Director of SNCF communications for the south region, to Monaco Matin.
While the terms are still to be specified, subscribers will likely have to complete an online request, indicating their subscription number. “This may not be necessary for annual subscribers who are already known,” said Jean-François Trestard.
According to Mr Trestard, SNCF is currently assessing the overall cost of the strike and this refund. The daily loss is already estimated at €20 million.
The refund announcement came amid a new wave of demonstrations organised on Thursday in France, the 36th day of strike action against pension reform in France.
The Grimaldi Forum broke records across the board in 2019, and it is hoping to follow that up with another exceptional programme of events in 2020, it’s 20th anniversary year.
After an exciting first half, the Roca Team fell apart in the second against Galatasaray, losing at Gaston Medecin 73-85 on Wednesday.
Minister of State Serge Telle has revealed that an unprecedented amount of the government’s budget will be put toward the digital transition of the Principality in a speech to government officials and civil servants.
The Prince Pierre Foundation has an exciting lineup of conferences and events for 2020 featuring a writer, a choreographer, a director, an historian and a philosopher.