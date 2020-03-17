Compensation for childcare during the crisis

Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Monaco’s Minister of State Serge Telle has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the Principality's 9th confirmed case of the novel coronavirus
Photo: Pixabay
As school closures force parents to stay home to mind their children, the government has set out to explain how families will be compensated for these unplanned work stoppages.
The Monaco Government has announced that it will release €50 million to counteract the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.
As Italy goes into lockdown and tourism businesses enter a tail-spin, there are calls for governments to put as much effort into halting the economic impact of Covid-19 as treating the health crisis.
French property investor The Madar Group has just bought the Port Palace from Lofti Maktouf. Their plan is to update the hotel to meet the expectations of today’s savvy young clientele.