Condamine Food Hall reopens

Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco is 99: 93 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
When Blue Coast was thrown a curve ball in the form of Covid-19, the team knew they had to get creative in order to withstand the coronavirus shock. Interview: Daniel Ricciardo and Celina Eude.
The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation has officially presented its Strong Together #54 Ferrari, which is set to take part in the first edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual from 13th to 14th June.
The popular food hall at the Condamine Market has reopened for lunch and dinner table service.
Sasa Obradovic is leaving the Rock to return to his roots as head coach for Crvena Zvezda in his hometown of Belgrade.
Elections for Monaco’s National Council, which took place yesterday, resulted in a landslide win for Stéphane Valeri’s “Primo” group, otherwise known as Priority Monaco. It was clear within a few hours of the polls closing at 7 pm on Sunday, February 11, that Primo had won by a wide margin. Overnight it was announced that two candidates had been elected for Horizon Monaco and one for the Union Monegasque, giving Primo 21 of the 24 seats in the parliamentary assembly. Turnout was down from 74.4 percent in 2013 to 70.35 percent. Half an hour before midnight Stéphane Valeri, the former Minister of Health and Social Affairs, told his supporters they had won a very big victory. The new leader of the National Council, who served for several years as its president some years ago, added: "I want to warmly thank the Monegasques who have given us a very big victory tonight. Their confidence gives us the legitimacy necessary to give the National Council its full place among [Monaco’s] institutions." "Now that the electoral period is over, I appeal to compatriots of all sensibilities, so that tomorrow the great Monegasque family, united behind our Sovereign Prince, will come together." Among the personalities elected on the Primo list are Jose Badia, former foreign minister, and Guillaume Rose, formerly head of the Tourism and Conventions office. See full results here.
Un grand et beau meeting pour conclure cette campagne électorale. Dimanche, votez et faites voter Liste Entière @PrimoMonaco ! #Monaco #ElectionsMonaco2018 @MarineGRISOUL @namepierre @BadiaJos @FranckJULIEN @BocconePages @RinaldiPatrick @Dittlot1 @TBrezzo_mc @ pic.twitter.com/emBnRaQhHv— Stéphane VALERI (@stephanevaleri) February 9, 2018