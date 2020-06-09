Weather
Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Condamine Food Hall reopens

By Stephanie Horsman - June 9, 2020

One of Monaco’s little treasure spots is back in action. The Condamine Market Food Hall is again open for business, allowing customers to enjoy the many offerings for both lunch and dinner.

The site will be in accordance with all required governmental sanitary measures in order to respect social distancing, with safety barriers up to protect both vendors and clientele. Masks must be worn inside and outside of the hall except when guests are eating.  

Tables will be set up for four, with the possibility of six if the patrons are in the same group. Outdoor tables will continue to be available in Place d’Armes.  

The hall will be open for lunch every day from 11:30am to 3:30pm, and in the evenings from Tuesdays to Saturdays from 6pm to 11pm.

The hall had been open from mid-May strictly for take-away and delivery orders, but the ability to eat-in is a little enjoyment many missed during lockdown.

 

Photo courtesy Mairie de Monaco

 

