Condamine Food Hall reopens

[caption id="attachment_18135" align="aligncenter" width="640"]Photo: Nick J Webb[/caption] The Tourism and Convention Bureau carried out a successful and varied promotional tour of Brazil from May 28 to June 3 in order to promote the strategy of diversifying tourism in the Principality. The DTC has a representative office in the country. On Sunday, May 28, 50 press guests and leisure tourism professionals were able to watch a video link to the Monaco Grand Prix of Monaco at the Cervejeria Nacional Brewery in São Paulo, next to The Ayrton Senna Foundation. Corinne Kiabski, Head of the DTC's Press Department and Laurence Aquilina for the Sales and Leisure Department, said that Formula 1 remains, along with Football, one of the top sports of Brazil. The six victories won by Ayrton Senna in the Principality made the Monaco Grand Prix the favourite race of the Brazilians, creating close ties between the two countries. After two days of meetings in São Paulo, the Monegasque delegation flew to Brasilia to attend events organised with "upscale" end customers. The delegation then traveled to Rio de Janeiro for a cocktail with travel agents. On the following days, the delegation met with agencies specialising in luxury tourism and media agencies, such as "TV Globo" - the top Brazilian communication group - to initiate new projects with Monaco. The tour ended in Curitiba, Brazil's eighth most populous city, known worldwide for its urban planning, ecological innovations, transportation network and quality of life. In Curitiba, the DTC delegation took part in a train tour in private coaches, specially chosen for the occasion, so that the DTC delegation could offer Brazilian travel agents and journalists the latest news of Destination Monaco in an unusual setting. Brazil remains, despite its political problems, the ninth largest economic power in the world, and in 2017 the Brazilian economy has been moving towards economic growth. Analysts forecast growth of about two percent in 2017, before a stronger recovery in 2018.