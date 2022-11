Head to the popular Condamine Market this coming Saturday for a day celebrating the best of Corsican cuisine and culture.

From 8am on Saturday 3rd December, the Condamine Market at the foot of Le Rocher will be dedicating a whole day to products – from cheese and olive oil to specialist meats and wine – from the Ile de Beauté.

Musical performances and activities for the whole family will accompany a menu of tastings and gourmet treats.

Entry is free.

Photo source: Erik Dungan for Unsplash