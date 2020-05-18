Weather
17 ° C
17°C
Tuesday, May 19, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

A new positive case of Covid-19 was revealed 18th May. The official number of cases is now 97: 87 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Congress centre repurposed as mass testing site

Congress centre repurposed as mass testing site

By Cassandra Tanti - May 18, 2020

The Grimaldi Forum is prepped and ready to receive thousands of residents who will be tested for Covid-19, as the Principality embarks on its mass screening regime.

Normally, the Grimaldi Forum would be putting the finishing touches this week to the upcoming EVER Monaco renewable energy event, a key date in the forum’s busy calendar.

Instead, the Principality’s largest congress facility has had its schedule wiped clean and has been repurposed as a giant testing centre, where volunteers will be taking blood samples from tens of thousands of residents and employees of the Principality.

The Grimaldi Forum is one of two Covid-19 testing sites, the other is the Espace Leo Ferré in Fontvielle.

Final preparations were made on Monday ahead of testing which starts on Tuesday 19th May. It was led by Colonel Tony Varo, Superior Commander of the Public Force, Christophe Orsini, Technical Advisor to the Board of Directors of the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, and Ludmilla Raconnat Le Goff, General Secretary of DASS.

The mass testing programme will bring together doctors, nurses and volunteers to take the samples, as well as security personnel in charge of enforcing the correct order of passage, the compulsory wearing of masks and social distancing measures.

Residents should have already been notified by post of their position in the testing schedule and which of the two sites they can go to. On Tuesday 19th, Espace Leo Ferré will welcome people whose surnames begin with the letter A, while the Grimaldi Forum will take people whose surnames begin with the letter B, between the hours of 8am and 6pm.

The government aims to test around 90,000 residents and employees of Monaco, however the tests are voluntary.

 

Photos: © Direction de la Communication / Michael Alesi

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleItaly restarts economy but keeps guard up
Next articlePrince confirms new minister of state

Editors pics

May 15, 2020 | Local News

Covid tests: all your questions answered

From Tuesday 19th May, the government of Monaco will begin testing everyone in the Principality for Covid-19 who wish to be tested. Here is everything you need to know about the process.

0
May 8, 2020 | Local News

June likely date for Casino Square unveiling

Le Camembert is no more. Casino Square has finally got its facelift and is ready for its close-up, but that almost certainly will not be before June.

0
April 28, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Post-lockdown plan set in motion

The government has outlined its three-phase plan to pull the Principality out of lockdown, starting within the week.

0
April 10, 2020 | Local News

Lockdown extended for another three weeks

Prince Albert has ordered confinement measures in Monaco to be extended until 3rd May. Police patrols will also be increased this Easter weekend to ensure people are complying with the rules.

0

daily

May 18, 2020 | Local News

Congress centre repurposed as mass testing site

Cassandra Tanti

The Grimaldi Forum is prepped and ready to receive thousands of residents who will be tested for Covid-19, as the Principality embarks on its mass screening regime.

0
May 15, 2020 | Local News

Covid tests: all your questions answered

Cassandra Tanti

From Tuesday 19th May, the government of Monaco will begin testing everyone in the Principality for Covid-19 who wish to be tested. Here is everything you need to know about the process.

0
May 14, 2020 | Local News

Can I catch up with a group of friends?

Cassandra Tanti

According to the Monaco government, get-togethers involving five or more people are still discouraged in the Principality, despite France’s easing of restrictions in private homes.

0
May 12, 2020 | Local News

Back to school like never before

Stephanie Horsman

Social distancing, half full classrooms, masks, sanitary gel, no lunch service, one-way entries and exits… this is back to school, for some at least, in the new reality.

0
MORE STORIES

Celebrating Colombia’s 200th anniversary

Local News Staff Writer -
The Latin American Association of Monaco is organising an evening of traditional Colombian food, entertainment, art and dancing.
Solar racing

Sixth edition of the Monaco Solar Energy...

Local News Staff Writer -
The sixth edition of the Monaco Solar Energy Boat Challenge will take place from July 2nd to 6th. The Monaco Yacht Club has unveiled the highlights of this major event.