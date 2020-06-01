Weather
16 ° C
16°C
Monday, June 1, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Non-resident tests positive for Covid-19 on 30/5 bringing confirmed number to 99: 90 cured, 1 hospitalised in ICU, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Construction worth €2 billion to Monaco

Construction worth €2 billion to Monaco

By Stephanie Horsman - June 1, 2020

The Large Construction Sector (GSA) generated 13.1% of Monaco’s revenue last year, making it the third largest sector in terms of turnover and the fourth largest employer.

According to the latest report by statistics group IMSEE, as of the 31st December 2019, the Principality counted 484 active establishments in the construction sector that employed 5,211 workers. The breakdown saw 35.7% of these 173 companies falling under the category of “other specialised construction works” followed by plumbers, electricians and other installers who accounted for 129 businesses and 26.7% of the employees. Only 2.3% fell under the auspices of residential and non-residential construction workers.

The average age of the companies in these fields is quite high, sitting at 16.6 years, as opposed to the Monegasque average of 12.8 years in other sectors. Six of these companies have been in existence since before 1950, and the oldest was founded in 1941.

Nearly half of these companies are SARL’s and the rest fall under SAM’s or self-employed.

With nearly €2 billion in revenue in 2019, the construction sector is the third biggest contributor in terms of turnover, dropping from the second place spot in 2018 behind Wholesalers and Scientific and Technical Activities, Services, Administration and Support.

The sector as a whole generated 13.1% of the Principality’s total revenue and has undergone a more significant evolution than that of the Principality in general, at 6.9% over 1.5%.

Not every category falling under the Construction sector expanded, though. Notably, there was a 19.7% reduction in revenue from those involved in finishing work.

Globally, there were four less enterprises engaged in this sector than the previous year. Most of these companies are small to medium in size. 37% have less than five employees, 58.1% have between five and 49. Only 4.5% have more than 50 people on the job for them. The vast majority of the employees are men. Only 8.8% of those working in these fields are women, compared to 40% in Monaco’s total workforce. Just over half of the employees are French (51.3%) but are proportionally less than in the private sector where 62.9% hold that nationality. Most also live in France, though 16.2% reside in Italy and 5.2% in Monaco. The average age of workers in this field is 43.1 years of age, just a hair over the Monaco average of 42.

 

Photo: Construction site in Monaco, all rights reserved Monaco Life

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous article‘Quiet Sea’ mission used lockdown to advantage
Next article2.7% test positive for Covid-19

Editors pics

May 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

Property sales over €10m increase by 64%

The number of high-value property sales – those over €10 million - more than doubled in 2019

0
May 20, 2020 | Business & Finance

Final push to pull Monaco out of lockdown

Restaurants, bars and cultural institutions are set to reopen in Monaco on 2nd June, as the government prepares to initiate phase three of its deconfinement plan.

0
May 20, 2020 | Business & Finance

Guillaume Rose: “This is not a financial crisis”

In an interview with Monaco Life, the CEO of the Monaco Economic Board talks about why he is so optimistic about the Principality’s economic recovery in a post-Covid world.

0
May 19, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco boasts science and technical sector boom

Scientific and technical companies have overtaken financial and insurance activities as the leading employer in Monaco, contributing in excess of €1 billion to GDP last year alone.

0

daily

June 1, 2020 | Business & Finance

Construction worth €2 billion to Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

The Large Construction Sector (GSA) generated 13.1% of Monaco’s revenue last year, making it the third largest sector in terms of turnover and the fourth largest employer.

0
May 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

SBM continues upwards trend in 2019-20 fiscal report

Cassandra Tanti

SBM revenue was up 18% last financial year, placing it in a strong position to battle repercussions of the Covid-19 crisis.

0
May 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

Property sales over €10m increase by 64%

Cassandra Tanti

The number of high-value property sales – those over €10 million - more than doubled in 2019

0
May 27, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: MYS Director Gaëlle Tallarida

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco Life spoke to MYS Director Gaëlle Tallarida about organising this year's event amid an unprecedented environment of uncertainty. 

0
MORE STORIES

CleanEquity Monaco wraps up tenth anniversary edition

Business & Finance Nancy Heslin -
[caption id="attachment_13805" align="aligncenter" width="709"]Prince Albert with 2017 CEM award winners, and Mungo Park Prince Albert with the 2017 CleanEquity Monaco award winners, and Innovator Capital's Mungo Park[/caption] CleanEquity® Monaco (CEM) wrapped up its tenth anniversary edition last Friday at the Fairmont Monte Carlo. The two-day invitation-only event hosted 200 delegates and 32 young companies. CEM was co-founded by Mungo Park of Innovator Capital, and His Serene Highness, Prince Albert, whose “unwavering support and encouragement” strongly contributed to the event celebrating ten successful years. The conference opened Thursday, March 9, with a special guest, Jean Castellini, Minister of Finance and Economy, delivering the Welcome Address. Speaking at the Salon d’Or at the Fairmont Monte Carlo, CEM’s new location after leaving the Oceanography Museum, the Minister commented that the first CEM event took place in 2008, the year after His Serene Highness and Mungo Park conceived the initiative, adding that from the start, Prince Albert, his government, the Monaco Economic Board and Innovator Capital have been the driving forces. “Over ten years, 280 technologies and companies embodying those technologies have been showcased since CleanEquity® Monaco was born and an astonishing $1.5 billion USD was raised. Kudos to the team and thanks to all those involved.” Another milestone, as pointed out by Minister Castellini, was in 2012, when the Principality and Innovator Capital invited the Nobel Sustainability Trust to co-host CEM. “This really started the process of creating a cleantech fund, which had always been one of Innovator Capital’s primary objectives, to launch a multi-face multi-geography, multi-technology cleantech fund bearing the Nobel name, and this was definitely a project that the Principality wanted to be associated with.” The Minister highlighted that Monaco has been able to provide leadership in this crucial sector, even though it’s home for only 37,000 to 38,000 residents but also the workplace of a further 50,000 employees, and that it faces the same environmental issues as all cities “obviously compounded by the challenge of our compact territory”. “I am convinced, as is the wish and desire of His Highness,” Mr Castellini stated, “that everything that can be done on our 2 sqm will be done, but if we can do greater things, larger things, with his involvement, thanks to his personality, thanks to his Foundation, thanks to initiatives like the Nobel Sustainability Fund (NSF), I think this will be time and money well spent by the Principality beyond its small borders to tackle much larger world issues.” The Minister was keen to emphasise that Monaco is not just a showcase, but “far more”, with an ability to host investment vehicles for families and institutions to invest in solutions. “I have seen so many great people and great ideas pass through Monaco during such events and I always wondered how we could keep them here, or enable them to return to Monaco and consider it a base, or one of their bases.” Part of the Minister’s answer will come in September or October this year, when the Principality launches its first Incubator and Accelerator of start-ups, a government-led project in assistance with the national telecom operator, Monaco Telecom, and its majority shareholder, Xavier Niel, one of the most successful and serial entrepreneurs of his kind. “Together, we will try to make Monaco a base of start-ups in the telecom industry but I would want the cleantech nuggets of tomorrow to be born, raised and incubated in the Principality, as well as healthtech and fintech. “Our reserve fund has ceded the NSF. We don’t have oil, gold, natural resources. We have a sound economy and healthy public finances. Our reserve funds have been built up on the basis of sound public finance management and budget surpluses over the last five decades and now is the right time to invest beyond traditional Asset Classes due to innovative funds and initiatives like the NSF. The fund, a joint venture with Nobel Sustainability Trust, has the express aim to accelerate sustainable technologies from the lab stage to commercial success.” Minister Castellini’s sentiments were shared by HSH Prince Albert, who presented the CEM awards Friday afternoon. IMG_6767 Before presenting the CEM technology awards, the Prince discussed the ongoing commitment we must make to climate change. He touched upon the work of the Foundation which shares his name, the Paris agreement, the Monaco Blue Initiative, and Wood Forever. He also mentioned the success of Solar Impulse, which was able to develop technology while capturing the public’s imagination. Prince Albert said: “CleanEquity has risen to the challenge of bringing together companies, finance seekers, politicians and media together for two days of meetings, and has worked for a decade to promote a vision of sustainable development. “Since we last met, one of the ideas that had its origins at Clean Equity has become real, the Nobel Sustainability Fund. I’m delighted that the Monaco reserve fund has ceded the fund and am excited to follow its progress.” Prince Albert handed out three awards, Excellence in the Field of Environmental Research Technology: AgriProtein; Environmental Technology Development: KDC Agribusiness; and Environmental Technology Commercialisation: Iceotope Technologies. He was then honoured by Mungo Park with the CleanEquity® Monaco Tenth Anniversary Award for his “extraordinary amount of time and help to make this work.” The first CleanEquity China will take place in late 2017 or early 2018.  

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=5219

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=13575  

Fourth Joint Monitoring Committee meeting results

The fourth meeting of the Covid Joint Monitoring Committee between the Prince’s government and the National Council was held Wednesday, focusing on decisions made and to be taken in this next phase of crisis management.