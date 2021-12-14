Weather
15 ° C
15°C
5°C
Sunny
Wednesday, December 15, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

20 Covid cases 13 Dec, 15 hospitalised - 8 residents, 4 in ICU, 158 home monitored, 3,893 recoveries, 36 deaths, 545 incidence rate, 65% vaccinated

Coral reef fund directs $10 million to Phillipines

Coral reef fund directs $10 million to Phillipines

By Cassandra Tanti - December 14, 2021

The Board of Directors of the Global Fund for Coral Reefs, co-founded by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, has just approved the allocation of over US $10 million for coral reef conservation.

Following the 26th UN Climate Change Conference, the Global Fund for Coral Reefs (GFCR) Executive Board reconvened on 23rd, 24th and 25th November to review Fund progress and proposed programmes. The meeting resulted in the issuing of two decisions totalling more than $10 million USD in new disbursements for coral conservation.

The first is the approval of the Fund’s programme for the Philippines, ‘Mamuhunan sa mga Marine Protected Areas’ (Responsible Investment in Marine Protected Areas). At the heart of the Coral Triangle, the Philippines supports extraordinary levels of biodiversity,including hundreds of species of corals, sea turtles, sharks and more than 2,000 species of fish.

The Philippine programme, led by Blue Finance, focuses on catalysing the blended finance approach of the GFCR to improve the management and financial sustainability of three high-biodiversity Marine Protected Area (MPA) networks: the Verde Island Passage MPA Network, the Calamian Island MPA Network, and the Tañon Strait Protected Seascape. The three networks include 80 MPAs with more than 30,000 hectares of coral reefs.

“In a context of budget restrictions and Covid-19 recovery, blended finance solutions to generate critical finance for MPAs are a vital step toward marine conservation and natural resource management,” said Nicolas Pascal, Executive Director, Blue Finance. “Through the ‘Mamuhunan sa mga Marine Protected Areas’ programme supported by the Global Fund for Coral Reefs, generated investment revenues will allow us to sustain the financing of our MPA teams and community rangers (Bantay Dagats) in their daily activities in community development and ecosystem protection.”

Through a Philippines-based coalition of local and international actors, the programme will work to facilitate management concessions for MPAs, develop tangible sustainable revenue models, and secure up-front finance by attracting blended finance capital. Initial revenue models include MPA nature fees, a visitor centre and sales of blue carbon credits. The programme will also unlock finance for reef-positive business models such as eco-lodges and coastal aquaculture, that will, in return, ensure synergies with conservation objectives and contribute to financing for MPA management costs.

As a second decision, the Fund’s Executive Board approved the GFCR Blue Bridge, a service provided by GFCR partner United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) that deploys grant capital in the form of concessional finance instruments such as concessional loans, and financial technical assistance when needed. The GFCR Blue Bridge will support Convening Agents of GFCR programmes to achieve transformative changes by assisting early-stage reef-positive businesses with concessional instruments. By enabling development and growth of reef-positive business models and establishing financial track-records, the GFCR Blue Bridge will catalyze private sector investment for scaling and replication of reef-positive solutions developed by local entrepreneurs.

Since the GFCR’s previous Executive Board meeting, the Fund has welcomed the Government of Canada and the Green Climate Fund to its expanding public-private coalition of partners, which also includes the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, the Prince Albert II Monaco Foundation, the governments of Germany, France and the UK, Pegasus Capital Advisors, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), and United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

 

 

Photo by Francesco Ungaro on Unsplash

 

 

shares
SHARE
Sign up to our newsletter
Previous articleNew French health pass rule from 15th December

Editors pics

December 13, 2021 | Business & Finance

Model Victoria Silvstedt collaborates on eco-friendly fashion line

Sustainable luxury brand Marli Dresses has formed a partnership with former Guess model and Monaco socialite Victoria Silvstedt, creating a new line called the Wild Life Collection.

0
December 12, 2021 | Local News

Last-gasp Verstappen overtake seals world title

A final lap overtake saw Max Verstappen steal the drivers title from the clutches of Lewis Hamilton in dramatic and controversial circumstances at Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

0
December 10, 2021 | Local News

Monaco schools in the digital age

Monaco schools are benefiting from several ways to stay competitive in today’s world, including primary school computer programming courses and laptops with touchscreen capabilities for older kids.

0
December 9, 2021 | Local News

Monaco Experiences: Spa Metropole by Givenchy

Experiences are more precious than ever, and Monaco is accustomed to offering the best. This time, we head to Spa Metropole by Givenchy, where fashion house chic meets mind and body revival.

0

daily

December 14, 2021 | Local News

New French health pass rule from 15th December

Stephanie Horsman

From this Thursday, people aged 65 and over in France will need a third dose of the Covid jab in order to retain their health pass. Here are the details on the next phase of the Covid health crisis.

0
December 14, 2021 | Local News

Mitrovic out, Obradovic back in for the Roca team

Luke Entwistle

AS Monaco basketball head coach Zvezdan Mitrovic has been replaced by former coach Sasa Obradovic, in a surprise move announced on Monday night.

0
December 14, 2021 | Local News

Monte-Carlo Circus Festival cancelled again

Stephanie Horsman

Organisers of the International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo have regretfully announced the postponement of the event for a second year in a row, citing the ongoing Covid pandemic.

0
December 14, 2021 | Local News

Grace de Monaco perfume pop-up at Metropole

Stephanie Horsman

Grace de Monaco is a new luxury brand inspired by Grace Kelly whose first fragrance, Promenade Sur le Rocher, is as enduring and elegant as the late Princess herself.

0
MORE STORIES

Formula E game joins blockchain revolution

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
Animoca Brands has secured a digital content licence agreement with Formula E to develop a blockchain game and NFTs based on the world’s first all-electric racing series.

Here comes the bride … and 700...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_7193" align="alignleft" width="350"]Photo: MD. Hasibul Haque Sakib Photo: MD. Hasibul Haque Sakib[/caption] Another gigantic Indian wedding will take place in Monaco this week, with 700 guests attending. Although the festivities will last for several days, the marriage of a wealthy young couple from New Delhi will reach its climax on Friday, with a procession through Monte-Carlo. “This is an opportunity for Monaco to welcome such a private event, which will total 3,500 nights in Monaco’s establishments,” said Guillaume Rose, head of Monaco’s Tourism and Convention Bureau. The last time such a huge wedding took place in the Principality was a little over five years ago, generating huge publicity for Monaco as a premium wedding destination able to satisfy the demands of top-end clients. READ MORE: Tourism looks toward India