Weather
25 ° C
25°C
17°C
Sunny
Friday, June 26, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

A new case of Covid-19 on 24 June brings total in Monaco to 102: 2 home monitored, 95 cured, 1 resident death

Could “ecocide” be a new law in France?

Could “ecocide” be a new law in France?

By Cassandra Tanti - June 26, 2020

A citizen’s council is calling on the French government to hold a referendum on adding environmental protection to the Constitution to make the destruction of nature a crime.

After nine months of deliberations, a collection of 150 randomly chosen citizens voted last Sunday on a final proposal to submit to the French government on how best to combat global warming and environmental degradation. Amongst the suggestions is a law to make “ecocide” an offense punishable by law.

Ecocide is anything that causes extensive damage to ecosystems, mainly things that leave high carbon footprints or are poisonous to the land, air or sea.

The Convention Citoyenne pour le Climat (CCC) is the brainchild of President Macron, who initiated the group in 2019 as a response to the gilet jaunes movement. “We do not include our fellow citizens sufficiently in the transparent, debated construction of the solutions we put forward. So that is the idea behind the Citizens’ Assembly process,” Macron said in January at a CCC meeting.

Members were selected using an arbitrary phone number generating system and are made up of people ranging in age from 16 to 80 who were asked to come up with ideas on what could be done to reduce at least 40% of emissions by 2030.

The resulting ideas culminated in the thought that extensive ecological damage be made a crime in France and that French law should reflect this by introducing referendums on climate controls.

Making “ecocide” a crime will mean it is the legal responsibility of every citizen to take care of the environment, and in effect would give the environment “rights”. It would allow for the prosecution of those who wilfully do things to hurt the environment and would mean that CEO’s of major polluters and government ministers could be held personally accountable.

A similar bill was rejected in 2019 by the French Senate.

The CCC has presented its proposal to the Minister for Ecological Transition, Elisabeth Bourne, and will meet with President Macron on 29th June to formally present the case.

The CCC additionally proposed ending advertising for products with high-carbon emissions, such as SUVs. Placing a heavy tax on highly processed foods, and a total ban on dangerous pesticides by 2035. They also are recommending a ban on the sale of cars with high emissions from 2025, replacing them with better sustainable transportation options.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMonaco Yacht Show 2020 cancelled
Next articleEU Parliament adopts measure to boost green investment

Editors pics

June 24, 2020 | Local News

Pictures: Princely family enjoys St. John’s Day celebrations

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella have joined their parents Prince Albert and Princess Charlene on the Palace balcony for the annual St. John’s Day celebrations. 

0
June 18, 2020 | Business & Finance

Government extends financial aid 

The Prince's Government has taken new steps to support businesses in Monaco affected by the Covid-19 crisis and to help save jobs.

0
June 18, 2020 | Local News

€300 fine for discarding masks in public

People caught littering masks and other Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) in public face a €300 fine as the Monaco government steps up efforts to combat the latest scourge on the environment.

0
June 16, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

‘Olivia O’ docks in Monaco

The stunning reverse-bow explorer yacht Olivia O has finally arrived in Monaco for its billionaire owner, shipping magnate Eyal Ofer.

0

daily

June 26, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

AS Monaco player tests positive for Covid

Cassandra Tanti

As part of a plan to assess the overall health and fitness of its players, AS Monaco has tested the team and staff for Covid-19, and found one person to be positive.

0
June 26, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

EU Parliament adopts measure to boost green investment

Cassandra Tanti

The European Parliament has adopted a key piece of legislation to add to the European Green Deal, whose aim is to increase private sector investment in sustainable and eco-friendly projects.

0
June 26, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Could “ecocide” be a new law in France?

Cassandra Tanti

A citizen’s council is calling on the French government to hold a referendum on adding environmental protection to the Constitution to make the destruction of nature a crime.

0
June 25, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Development dispute doesn’t end well for Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

The State of Monaco has been ordered by the Supreme Court to pay Caroli Immo €137 million plus interest over the abandoned Esplanade des Pêcheurs project.

0
MORE STORIES

Fri. Nov 3 – I’m 10 show...

Local News Staff Writer -
Friday 3 November, 8.30 pm, Espace Léo Ferré J'ai 10 ans (I’m 10), show by Michaël Gregorio Information: +377 93 10 12 10

Christmas Kermesse on December 2, donations welcome

Local News Staff Writer -
Kermesse2011i Monaco’s annual gigantic charity jumble sale, the Ecumenical Kermesse, will be held in the Fontvieille Chapiteau on Saturday, December 2. Entry is free and the doors open at 10 am until 6 pm. There will be over 25 stalls this year including clothes, books, CDs, DVDs, antiques, plus jewellery, household items, shoes, bags, gifts and novelties. Also on hand, Spanish, Greek and French speciality stands as well as Christmas decorations. The annual tombola has over 20 prizes and tickets are just €2 each. A selection of inexpensive food and drinks will be served across the day. Donated items can be dropped off at the Chapiteau all day on Thursday, November 30, and Friday, December 1. Access is open to cars and pedestrians. For those who can donate items, contact Merville: +377 93 15 02 89.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/christmas-is-coming-to-monaco-december-16/