Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
clear sky
6.8 ° C
7.2 °
6.1 °
29%
1.3kmh
6%
Wed
10 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
16 °
Sun
14 °
Tuesday, March 24, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The number of people affected by Covid-19 has risen to 27 in Monaco

Council and government join forces

Council and government join forces

By Stephanie Horsman - March 24, 2020

Prince Albert has established a monitoring committee to manage the Covid-19 crisis in Monaco after a call by the National Council for a collaborative approach.

HSH Prince Albert II issued a press release on Monday 23rd March responding to an open letter sent by the National Council requesting the formation of a Covid-19 task force to manage the most serious crisis seen in the Principality since World War II.

The Covid monitoring committee will be headed up by the Minister of State, Serge Telle. Representatives of the Assembly will be informed of all decisions, both pending or already made, by the Prince’s government while the National Council will be able to make proposals to the government through the committee.

This unprecedented peacetime committee is authorised to put systems in place via Sovereign Ordinance, which shall be signed in the coming days.

The Prince’s government says the committee will follow protocol within the strict framework of its constitutional powers in order to keep Monaco institutions functioning during the crisis period and is calling for national unity and support to help make this happen.

Aware of the consequences this health crisis is having on everyone’s lives, the Prince is reminding the citizens of Monaco of his “total commitment to the implementation of necessary measures” to ensure the safety of all and the quick return to normalcy.

Prince Albert has also expressed his thanks to those who have mobilised to help during these challenging times, notably the staff from the State and Commune Services, from health, rescue and security departments, as well as volunteers.

 

Top photo: Stéphane Valeri during a recent Assembly meeting, courtesy Conseil National de Monaco 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleEnvironmental impact of lockdown
Next articlePrince opens up about having novel coronavirus

Editors pics

March 24, 2020 | Local News

Chloroquine approved at CHPG, banned in pharmacies

Chloroquine is being used “under very close medical supervision” in Monaco, the government has revealed. Meanwhile, pharmacies are banned from selling the drug amid concern over self-medication.

0
March 22, 2020 | Local News

Prince sanctions curfew on Monaco

A curfew of 10pm is now being enforced in Monaco, and those caught breaking the rules will be hit with a 200€ fine.

0
March 21, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Parks, beaches now out of bounds

The government has banned people from accessing coastal areas, public parks and gardens throughout Monaco as it ramps up lockdown measures. The order was made on Saturday 20th March and took effect immediately.

0
March 18, 2020 | Local News

Priority hour for the elderly

Monaco food stores are now dedicating one hour per day to serving only elderly shoppers.

0

daily

March 24, 2020 | Local News

Council and government join forces

Stephanie Horsman

Prince Albert has established a monitoring committee to manage the Covid-19 crisis in Monaco after a call by the National Council for a collaborative approach.

0
March 24, 2020 | Local News

Will Monaco endorse chloroquine?

Cassandra Tanti

The anti-malarial drug chloroquine can be administered in France to patients suffering from the severest forms of the coronavirus. The Prince’s Government has not indicated where it stands on the controversial treatment.

0
March 23, 2020 | Local News

Riviera trials Covid-19 drug

Stephanie Horsman

Nice University Hospital (CHU Nice) is taking part in a Europe-wide trial to test the effectiveness of chloroquine in treating Covid-19.

0
March 23, 2020 | Local News

Large-scale disinfection efforts against Covid-19

Cassandra Tanti

The Principality has now embarked on a major sanitization programme, disinfecting sidewalks, train station platforms, public elevators and escalators.

0
MORE STORIES

Handel’s Messiah concert set for St Paul’s...

Local News Staff Writer -
The annual performance of Handel’s Messiah is to take place on Saturday 1st December at 8pm, hosted by St Paul’s Anglican Church

until Sun. Jan 7 – “Kasper Akhøj,...

Local News Staff Writer -
Until Sunday 7 January 2018, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Nouveau Musée National de Monaco - Villa Sauber: "Kasper Akhøj, Welcome (To The Teknival)" Further information:  +377 98 98 91 26