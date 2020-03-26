Weather
Friday, March 27, 2020

News

Four new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monaco on Wednesday, bringing the total to 31

Council asks for markets to remain open

Council asks for markets to remain open

By Cassandra Tanti - March 26, 2020

The National Council of Monaco says it aims to keep the Condamine and Monte-Carlo markets open throughout the current crisis, despite the closure of all food markets this week across France.

In a statement released on Thursday 26th March, the council said: “We can understand that for certain areas, especially in Ile-de-France, the configuration of sites and certain overflows justify the closing of markets. On the contrary, in Monaco – as with all our food stores – all the health security and distancing measures are scrupulously respected.”

The council says it supports the continued operation of food markets in Monaco, adding, “Our markets are essential supply points for fruits, vegetables and other foodstuffs”.

The council has shared a map of the Condamine and Monte-Carlo markets, indicating which merchants are performing home deliveries and providing contact numbers.

Meanwhile, police embarked on an awareness operation Thursday this morning reminding merchants of distance measures and actions that must be respected in their establishments.

© Communication Branch / Manual Vitali

 

Top photo: courtesy Mairie de Monaco

 

