Thursday, March 12, 2020

Monaco's 2nd case of Covid-19 has been confirmed, as authorities track patient's movements and contacts of the past few days

Council calls for “united front”

Council calls for “united front”

By Stephanie Horsman - March 12, 2020

The National Council is asking the government to introduce additional measures to protect the Principality and its economy amid the Covid-19 epidemic.

On Wednesday 11th March, members of the National Council, including President Stéphane Valeri, spoke to the press regarding the Covid-19 situation in the Principality. The Council members called for “national unity and the establishment of health, social and economic measures to meet the current and potential challenges of this event.” 

Stéphane Valeri spoke first and wanted to make clear that elected officials were on the case. He spoke of the establishment of a “restricted cell” for information sharing between the Council and the government.

Councillor Corinne Bertani called for procedures to protect populations at risk and in particular of senior citizens. She recommended the immediate introduction of new measures for the Rainier III Centre, Cap Fleuri, Qiétudine, and Hector Otto Foundation, including nominal control of entrances to ensure that visitors from risk areas do not enter, as well as the “exceptional use” of telemedicine, if necessary, to prevent the possibility of infection caused by waiting rooms.

As far as cancellations of events and school closures, Councillor Marc Mourou stated that the changing situation meant that no concrete answers could or would be given. If the severity of the situation warrants closures and cancellations, the government and council are reserving the right to do so for the greater good of the population, despite having damaging consequences for Monaco’s economy.

Human resources management was also touched upon. “Last night we insisted, with the Government on the development of telework which must be generalised as much as possible,” Councillor Karen Aliprendi-de Carvalho said. “Companies must all be better informed, by all means, at least by personalised mail, of this new possibility of a simplified procedure.

She went on to reiterate that the current bilateral social security convention agreements between Monaco and French authorities that say telecommuting can be done only three days per week be curtailed for the short term until the crisis passes and that Italian workers be given telecommuting options when possible.  

Balthazar Seydoux spoke of the economic impact. “We have asked the Government to take all accompanying and support measures in an urgent and operational manner in real time.”  

Amongst measures asked for by the Council are:

• Establishment of a dedicated cell with a call number and a clearly identifiable manager.

• Postponement of payment of social charges.

• Establishment of a zero-rate loan to support businesses in financial difficulty.

• Reinforcement and simplification of the use of partial unemployment and temporary total unemployment.

• Payment staggered for tax charges (VAT and ISB).

He went on to reassure businesses and employees that the Council is behind them, saying: “Indeed, if Monaco was able to face a construction crisis like the Jardins d’Apolline by unlocking more than €80 million via a special account of the Treasury (€55 million to rehabilitate a building barely five years old, and €30 million for the temporary rehousing of tenants), so we can and must do it also to help the companies affected by this crisis. These special treasury accounts already exist, they are called ‘various loans, economic interventions’, but we could also create one specially dedicated to the management of this crisis.”

There was a call for the Prince’s Government and the National Council to be a united front working toward the same goals by allowing information to be shared between the entities. No less than once a week they will meet to discuss elements relating to the handling of the situation in terms of public action. This is hoped to create a unified, rational, and effective public communication system.

Stéphane Valeri concluded by reassuring the public of the government’s commitments to protect the population. “In summary, prepare today for the transition to phase 3 of the epidemic, especially in medical and hospital matters,” said Mr Valeri. “To the emergency situation experienced by many economic actors, Monaco must provide urgent solutions. We ask that precise decisions be taken and that aid be released in real time, commensurate with the difficulties encountered, and the economic and social challenges for our country.”

 

Photo: Stéphane Valeri at Wednesday's press conference, courtesy National Council

 

 

Becoming Clean #3: Seth Grae

Local News Nancy Heslin -
[caption id="attachment_13511" align="alignnone" width="709"]Seth Grae, President and CEO, Lightbridge Corporation Seth Grae, President and CEO, Lightbridge Corporation[/caption] ML: You are from New York. How did you end up in Virginia as President and Chief Executive Officer of Lightbridge Corporation? SG: A college class in astrophysics helped spark my interest in all things nuclear. In law school I represented Soviet nuclear scientists pro bono, helping them receive exit visas, and my experiences with them added to my interest in nuclear as a global energy source. Originally I worked in nuclear as a lawyer and later obtained an MBA and focused on management. I’ve worked only in nuclear power for over 20 years. ML: Tell us about Lightbridge. SG: In 2008 we wrote the strategic plan for nuclear power for the Government of the United Arab Emirates, which is doing a fantastic job safely deploying four plants on schedule. We’ve advised several governments since, and we still provide advisory services in Abu Dhabi. Using the revenues from the consulting work, supplemented by equity investments, we launched a project to develop new fuel for both existing and new reactors to dramatically improve their safety and economics. In 2010 we announced the concept of a metallic fuel for power uprates to reactors and improved safety margins. With Fukushima and the collapse in natural gas prices, nuclear utilities are focused on safety and economics. We chose to patent the technology that we invented, which allows Lightbridge to be transparent. The most prestigious nuclear technology journal published a peer-reviewed article about our nuclear fuel technology; some nuclear technology companies have avoided independent peer review. Siemens has issued a report on the value proposition of Lightbridge fuel. Four large American nuclear utilities have submitted to the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission their positive assessment of the technology and asked the NRC to prepare to receive the first license application in 2017. The Norwegian nuclear regulatory authority has praised the safety of Lightbridge’s technology in its license to begin demonstrating the nuclear fuel in the Halden Reactor this year. ML: What is the relationship between “developing and commercialising next generation nuclear fuel technology” and a “meaningful impact on preventing climate change”? SG: Nuclear reactors emit no climate change gasses. Lightbridge fuels allow reactors to generate even more carbon-free electricity through a power increase. Increasing nuclear power from existing plants as well as new ones with Lightbridge fuel will help the world meet its climate and energy goals. ML: What is something that would surprise people to learn about nuclear fuel technology? SG: Nuclear fuel has hardly been changed at all since the beginning of the industry. It’s at its limit and can’t safely be used to increase power for reactors to compete against natural gas. There must be a new type of fuel if nuclear plants are going to become safer and more economical. Lightbridge has invented and is developing that new fuel. ML: How has your sector changed over the past decade and where do you see it going over the next 20 years? SG: It’s become harder to make the economic case for nuclear power versus natural gas. While there is a net increase in nuclear power globally, many plants have closed and some of the largest companies are in trouble. In the next 20 years I think the industry will continue to focus on the existing types of plants, as it will take much longer than 20 years for whole new types of reactors to be designed, licensed, and deployed at any significant scale. Lightbridge’s fuel is designed for the existing types of reactors and some of the concepts for new ones. ML: In December 2016, you were appointed to the Civil Nuclear Trade Advisory Committee (CINTAC). Tell us about the significance of CINTAC and your involvement? SG: CINTAC advises the US Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, primarily on how we believe US government actions can help increase exports from US nuclear power companies. I represent small companies, including Lightbridge. [caption id="attachment_10680" align="alignnone" width="670"]HSH Prince Albert presenting Seth Grae of Lightbridge Corporation with the Research Award in the presence of Mungo Park. Photo: CleanEquity® Monaco HSH Prince Albert presenting Seth Grae of Lightbridge Corporation with the Research Award in the presence of Mungo Park. Photo: CleanEquity® Monaco[/caption] ML: Last year was your first time attending CleanEquity® Monaco (CEM). How did you meet Mungo Park and become involved with CEM? SG: We met through an investor relations professional in New York who had dealt with Mungo. I first met with Mungo in London and described Lightbridge and I was very happy to be invited to participate in CleanEquity® Monaco. ML: How was presenting at CEM different from your experiences at other types of events? SG: CEM was the best experience I’ve had at a conference. The investors are high-end and are interested in both profits and environmental sustainability. The presenting companies have been well-screened. The conference is well-run, with the right balance between formal presentations and informal interactions. ML: Why do we need CleanEquity® Monaco? SG: So small companies with great technology that can be profitable and high-end investors can meet each other and start working together. ML: Lightbridge Corporation was presented with CEM’s 2016 award for Excellence in the Field of Environmental Technology Research. What impact has this made over the last year in terms of exposure for Lightbridge? SG: We’ve had a remarkable year since receiving the CleanEquity® Monaco award, moving from technology research to major accomplishments in developing the technology towards commercialisation. We’re now forming a joint venture with the world’s largest manufacturer of nuclear fuel and we’re working with large electric utilities that are taking steps to use the fuel in their reactors. I think the exposure that came with the award helped create a buzz in the nuclear power industry and in governments about Lightbridge’s technology that helped lead to these remarkable developments.

CleanEquity® Monaco takes place March 9th-10th, 2017.

Article first published March 7, 2017.

READ MORE: Becoming Clean: #10: Ben Cotton READ MORE: Becoming Clean #9: Alexander Schey READ MORE: Becoming Clean #8: Dr. Katsuhiko Hirose READ MORE: Becoming Clean #6: W. Andrew Jack READ MORE: Becoming Clean #2: Yvette Go

Wed. Feb 7 – Lecture on “The...

Local News Staff Writer -
Wednesday 7 February, 6 pm, Monaco Multimedia Library (Louis Notari Library) Lecture on “The Nice School” given by Frédéric Altmann with Nivèse Oscari in attendance, followed by a private viewing of the exhibition Information: +377 93 15 29 40