Council honours new police cadets

The National Assembly has welcomed the latest graduates to the Principality’s Police Force.

The 29 graduates, both student lieutenants and student police officers, were received in the Assembly on Friday 24th January by National Council President Stéphane Valeri and a host of dignitaries. They were congratulated on their journey within the Police Academy of Public Safety.

In the presence of executives, including Director of Public Security Richard Marangoni, Deputy Director Régis Bastide and Captain Fréderic Aznar, who was responsible for their training, Mr Valeri paid tribute to the members of this new generation of law enforcement, which he referred to as “one of the best police forces in the world”.

“It is one of the pillars of our society, it ensures everyone’s tranquillity and embodies the image of security attached to Monaco in an uncertain world,” said Mr Valeri. “In our permanent dialogue with the government, be assured that we support the force when necessary so that your human and technical resources are up to your multiple missions, essential for the country.”

Mr Valeri spoke about the deployment on 3rd February of the new ‘Living Environment Preservation Unit’, which will, among other things, regulate noisy vehicles which disturb the peace.

Photos courtesy: Conseil National