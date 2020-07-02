Council tackles several topics in last session

August 24 to September 2

[caption id="attachment_20007" align="alignnone" width="400"]Photo: Facebook Orchestre des Carabiniers du Prince/www.JCVINAJPHOTOGRAPHE.com[/caption] The Orchestra of the Carabiniers of the Prince will be playing in Moscow this summer, at the Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival on Red Square, news outlet Sputnik International reports. “Our performance at the Spasskaya Tower festival will include a musical composition from the Game of Thrones. We are also preparing many other surprises for the audience of the festival. It will be interesting,” head of the orchestra Olivier Drian told RIA Novosti. The annual military music event will be held on Red Square from. More than 40 countries have taken part in the festival since 2006. The event is named after the world-famous Spasskaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin The head of the orchestra said that when the 24 carabineers leave Monaco, the other bodyguards have more work to do protecting the Prince. “Most recently we played at the Prince’s birthday, and it was a special event in which many different bands participated. I think Prince Albert liked everything because my head is still on my shoulders,” Olivier joked. The Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival 2018 will see the participation of many Russian and foreign military bands, folk groups and the honour guard units of foreign countries.