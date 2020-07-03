Weather
Three new cases of Covid-19 on 2 July brings total in Monaco to 106: 6 home monitored, 95 cured, 1 resident death

Countdown to summer auctions

Countdown to summer auctions

By Cassandra Tanti - July 3, 2020

Artcurial is preparing to take up its summer quarters at the Hôtel Hermitage for the Summer Auction from 16th to 21st July featuring jewellery, timepieces and the highly-anticipated Hermès Summer Collection.

In the timepiece category, The Bull Collection has put together 36 lots including highly sought after pieces from the biggest names in Swiss watchmaking including Patek Philippe and Rolex, with iconic models such as the Nautilus and the Daytona.

The ‘Temps est Féminin’ auctions will also reveal the strength and growth of the female watch market.

In jewellery, exceptional stones will feature among the most beautiful signatures of

Place Vendôme and highly coveted artists.

The Hermès Summer Collection sale will bring together the timeless Birkin, Kelly and Constance in a beautiful range of colours. A few pieces from the Louis Vuitton x Supreme capsule collection will complete the summer session.

Meanwhile, Artcurial has partnered with the Rock to offer a range of collector cars during the week of prestige sales, with almost 80 exceptional cars selected by Artcurial Motorcars on show at the Prince’s Automobile Museum.

Artcurial says it has taken all the necessary measures with the Hermitage Hotel to welcome visitors from around the world in the best hygiene conditions, allowing everyone to fully enjoy the auctions.

 

 

