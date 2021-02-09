Courchevel gets around lift-ban

Weather
Tuesday, February 9, 2021

10 new Covid cases on 8 Feb. brings total to 1,665: 59 hospitalised: 34 resident + 11 in ICU: 7 resident, 140 home monitored, 1,403 recoveries, 20 deaths

By Cassandra Tanti - February 9, 2021

Luxury ski resort Courchevel has been given the green light to open a blue slope during the February half-term break, but skiers won’t be taking a lift. Instead, they’ll have to access it by car.

The ski-starved can rejoice this school holiday as one of France’s most exclusive and popular ski resorts, Courchevel, introduces an inventive way to get around the ban on opening ski lifts due to the health risks posed.

Using a combination of ingenuity and imagination in order to allow access to a blue slope, the fabled Savoie-based ski station has created a track that allows cars to reach the top of the kiddie slope by car.

The run, which opened on Saturday, descends roughly two kilometres and gives skiers gasping for a day on the slopes the chance to get out and have a bit of fun. The Tourist Office of Courchevel assured the public on Monday of the safety of the signposted run, confirming reports put out by France3 Alpes.

The run is authorised for the February holidays and is free to those intrepid enough to make the 10 minute long journey up the mountain. The resort is hoping to attract people for the novelty run, and keep them there with other offerings, such as helicopter tours, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing excursions.

 

Photo by Courchevel Tourism 

 

 

