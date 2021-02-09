Courchevel gets around lift-ban

Tuesday, February 9, 2021
10 new Covid cases on 8 Feb. brings total to 1,665: 59 hospitalised: 34 resident + 11 in ICU: 7 resident, 140 home monitored, 1,403 recoveries, 20 deaths
Luxury ski resort Courchevel has been given the green light to open a blue slope during the February break, but skiers won’t be taking a lift. Instead, they’ll have to access it by car.
Prince Albert has joined friends, family and colleagues of Jean-Marc Giraldi for a fitting send-off at the Yacht Club of Monaco.
The Principality will mark International Women's Rights Day this year by honouring the females who have been working at the frontline of Monaco’s fight against Covid-19.
A new exhibition by renowned Japanese artist Shimabuku is bringing a touch of the East to the Principality with 'The 165 Metre Mermaid and Other Stories' at the New National Museum.