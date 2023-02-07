Covid-19 latest: coronavirus and flu cases on the rise

After weeks of decline, Covid is on the rise again in Monaco, although the number of cases and severe forms of the virus remain low. The flu epidemic is also climbing again.

The latest health figures from the government show that in the week ending Sunday 5th February, 27 new cases of Covid were identified in Monaco, compared to 14 the previous week.

The positivity rate of tests conducted on residents and non-residents has risen slightly from 5 to 5.7%, while the circulation level throughout Monaco, known as the incidence rate, has doubled from 36 to 69.

Only two people are suffering from severe Covid in the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, however, down from seven the week prior.

Flu indicators are on the rise

Covid is not the only virus to be making a comeback. After four weeks of decline, all flu indicators are on the rise again in France and particularly in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (PACA) region.

The indicators are increasing in all age groups, but particularly among five to 14-year-olds and 15 to 64-year-olds. It is the ninth week of the epidemic in the region.

Public Health France notes that, although circulation is on the rise again, the flu indicators remain “at a low level of intensity in the city and in the hospital”, while insisting on the importance of barrier gestures and of vaccination.

A “tripple epidemic”

The seasonal flu epidemic started early this season in France, adding to a particularly intense outbreak of bronchiolitis in babies, as well as a wave of Covid, a “triple epidemic” which put pressure on the health care system.

But the bronchiolitis epidemic in the PACA region began its decline at the end of 2022 and all indicators suggest it is no longer at epidemic levels.

French health authorities have announced an extension of the national flu vaccination campaign, however, until 28th February.

Photo credit: Gustavo Fring, Pexels