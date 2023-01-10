Covid-19 latest: No real post-Christmas, New Year spike

The circulation of Covid remains relatively stable in Monaco, despite an anticipated increase during the return to work/school period of the new year.

The government of Monaco had recommended that everyone get tested for Covid-19 after the busy festive period, but according to official weekly figures, only 815 residents and non-residents in Monaco took a PCR or antigen test in the week ending 8th January.

Of those, 9.4% came back positive, compared to 11.4% the previous week, continuing a weeks-long decline.

Last week, a total of 45 new resident Covid cases were identified in Monaco, up from 40 the previous week. Hospitalisations are also slightly higher, with 14 Covid patients, including eight residents, being treated at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre. One non-resident is in ICU.

The incidence rate in Monaco now sits at 115, not far from last week’s figure of 102.

In the neighbouring Alpes-Maritimes department, the positivity rate is 12.2% and the incidence rate is 129.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo source: Unsplash