Covid-19 latest: WHO maintains highest alert level as circulation in Monaco continues to drop

The spread of Covid in Monaco has hit a remarkable low, with just 5% of all tests now coming back positive. The latest figures come as the World Health Organisation this week maintained its highest alert level, saying the virus is in a “transition phase”.

The weekly health figures from the government show that in the week ending 29th January, 14 new cases of Covid were identified in Monaco. The incidence rate has fallen to 36, down from 43 the previous week, however seven people are being treated for severe Covid in the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, including four residents.

Of the 655 PCR and antigen tests conducted among residents and non-residents, only 5% returned a positive result, confirming that the virus is barely present now in the Principality.

It is a similar situation around the world, apart from China, as Covid circulation has dropped dramatically thanks to widespread vaccinations and immunity through infection.

Experts are reluctant to signal the end of the pandemic just now, however they are hopeful that the world will enter a new phase of the virus in 2023.

After the 14th meeting of a Covid-19 committee on 27th January, the World Health Organisation said on Monday that the virus “continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern”, its highest form of alert.

“The Director-General acknowledges the Committee’s views that the Covid-19 pandemic is probably at a transition point and appreciates the advice of the Committee to navigate this transition carefully and mitigate the potential negative consequences,” said the WHO in a statement.

It has been three years since WHO first declared that Covid represented a global health emergency. More than 6.8 million people have died during the outbreak, which has touched every country on earth.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said he hopes to see an end to the emergency this year, particularly if access to the counter-measures can be improved globally.

“We remain hopeful that in the coming year, the world will transition to a new phase in which we reduce (Covid) hospitalisations and deaths to their lowest possible level,” said Tedros on Monday.

WHO will be hosting a webinar on 8th February on the current Covid-19 situation and what’s next. To take part, click here.

Photo of WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, source: WHO