Covid-19: Monaco records another death

Wednesday, January 13, 2021
26 new Covid cases on 12 Jan. brings total to 1,092: 16 hospitalised: 8 resident + 9 in ICU: 6 resident, 124 home monitored, 900 recoveries, 7 deaths
Authorities have reported a new Covid-related death in the Principality, the fourth Monegasque to succumb to the virus since the beginning of the new year.
The government revealed in its daily Covid count on Tuesday that a 75-year-old woman who tested positive for Covid-19 and was being treated at the CHPG had died that morning.
The news follows the death of a 72-year-old Monegasque male on 10th January, an 82-year-old resident on 6th January, and a 92-year-old on 2nd January.
It brings to seven the total number of people who have died from Covid in Monaco since the epidemic began, the majority occurring in the first weeks of January 2021.
The government also reported 26 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday 12th January, bringing the overall total to 1,092.
There are 26 patients being treated in the Princess Grace Hospital Centre. Of those, nine patients are in ICU, six of whom are residents of the Principality.
124 people who tested positive for Covid and are experiencing mild symptoms are being home monitored.
Businesses looking for a digital overhaul will have up to 70% of the project paid for by the government in a recovery package designed to help companies reach their digital potential.
Prince Albert has addressed world leaders at the One Planet Summit in France’s capital, saying that the preservation of seas and forests is the preservation of humanity.
Monaco’s annual luxury car show, Top Marques, has been postponed from June to September, with organisers citing health and safety reasons.