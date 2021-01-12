Weather
26 new Covid cases on 12 Jan. brings total to 1,092: 16 hospitalised: 8 resident + 9 in ICU: 6 resident, 124 home monitored, 900 recoveries, 7 deaths

Covid-19: Monaco records another death

By Cassandra Tanti - January 12, 2021

Authorities have reported a new Covid-related death in the Principality, the fourth Monegasque to succumb to the virus since the beginning of the new year.

The government revealed in its daily Covid count on Tuesday that a 75-year-old woman who tested positive for Covid-19 and was being treated at the CHPG had died that morning.

The news follows the death of a 72-year-old Monegasque male on 10th January, an 82-year-old resident on 6th January, and a 92-year-old on 2nd January.

It brings to seven the total number of people who have died from Covid in Monaco since the epidemic began, the majority occurring in the first weeks of January 2021.

The government also reported 26 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday 12th January, bringing the overall total to 1,092.

There are 26 patients being treated in the Princess Grace Hospital Centre. Of those, nine patients are in ICU, six of whom are residents of the Principality.

124 people who tested positive for Covid and are experiencing mild symptoms are being home monitored.

 

 

