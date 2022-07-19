Covid cases decline but hospitalisations rise

Monaco saw a drop in new Covid cases last week, but hospitalisations have increased with 49 people in care at the CHPG on Tuesday.
In the week ending 17th July there were 287 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Principality, down from 389 the previous week. Whilst this is good news, the number of hospitalisations is on the uptick, from 31 people to 49, and of those 36 are residents. The intensive care unit is treating one person, a resident, halving the number from the previous week.
In a positive sign, the incidence rate in Monaco dropped for the first time in recent weeks, getting down to 733 compared to 994, together with a fall in the number of patients being looked after by the Home Monitoring Centre, from 197 to 151.
In the Principality, 2,375 tests were taken last week with a positivity rate of 25.4%, while in the Alpes-Maritimes the positivity rate was 30.2% and the incidence rate 1,125. The neighbouring region had 19 more people enter hospital during the week, and an additional six treated in intensive care. There are now a total of 352 Covid patients in Alpes-Maritimes hospitals and 29 in ICU.
Photo by Monaco Life