Covid cases remain stable in Monaco

Good news out of Monaco’s health department this week as the circulation of Covid-19 in the Principality has changed little in a week.

According to the government’s weekly communication, there were 64 new cases of Covid detected in Monaco among residents and non-residents in the week ending Sunday 6th November.

The Princess Grace Hospital Centre is caring for 10 Covid patients, including five residents, while the Home Monitoring Centre is following 33 people with mild symptoms.

The incidence rate has remained steady at 163, compared to 161 the previous week, while in the neighbouring Alpes Maritimes department the incidence rate is 211.

