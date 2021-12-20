Covid death tolls reaches 37 in Principality

Monday, December 20, 2021
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
The announcement of the passing of a 97-year-old Monaco resident on Sunday brings the total death toll in the Principality to 37. Meanwhile, the number of ICU patients is on the rise.
The National Council has unanimously passed a landmark law that criminalises sexual assault in the Principality and redefines many of the offences, including rape of a minor and sexual blackmail.
From this Thursday, people aged 65 and over in France will need a third dose of the Covid jab in order to retain their health pass. Here are the details on the next phase of the Covid health crisis.
The Principality’s Covid situation is looking much like the rest of Europe, with not only steep rises in daily cases but also now a jump in hospitalisations at the CHPG.