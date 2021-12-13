Weather
5 ° C
5°C
Monday, December 13, 2021

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

1 Covid case 12 Dec, 14 hospitalised - 8 residents, 4 in ICU, 177 home monitored, 3,858 recoveries, 36 deaths, 409 incidence rate, 65% vaccinated

Covid hospitalisations rise, incidence rate hits 545

Covid hospitalisations rise, incidence rate hits 545

By Stephanie Horsman - December 13, 2021

The Principality’s Covid situation is looking much like the rest of Europe, with not only steep rises in daily cases but now also a jump in hospitalisations at the CHPG.

There has been an alarming rise in Covid cases this past week, with over 100 new cases recorded since Friday alone. This puts the country’s infection rate at 545 per 100,000 people, an extremely high number.

Princess Grace Hospital has reported a total of 18 patients under their care, with 15 in hospital and four in intensive care. Eight of the 15 are Monaco residents. The Home Monitoring Centre currently has 158 people they are following. These are patients who have tested positive for the virus but are not requiring any major medical care.

As Monaco’s vaccination rate still sits at only 65%, officials are urging the public to get jabbed. With the current average of 94 doses being administered each day, it would take another 83 days for the population to hit 75% coverage.

To compare, the percentage of population who are fully vaccinated stands at 69.5% in the UK, 71% in France, 74.4% in Italy and 69.5% in Germany.

Whilst the vaccination rate in Monaco remains quite low, it is reported to be on the rise. On 4th December, the vaccination doses per 100 people sat at 126. By the 11th it had risen to 148.5.

No cases of Omicron have been reported here so far, but 59 cases have been detected in neighbouring France and 13 in Italy.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMbappé haunts former side as PSG sweep Monaco aside
Next articleModel Victoria Silvstedt collaborates on eco-friendly fashion line

Editors pics

October 11, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco relaxes some Covid restrictions

Masks are no longer mandatory outdoors except in highly populated areas. The government has also announced that people over 65 can receive a third dose of the Covid vaccine.

0
September 2, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

MYS Series: The Superyacht Broker

Key to the success of the Monaco Yacht Show are the guys that shake down the deals and act as the bridge between the buyer and the seller - The Brokers. Meet Patrick Coote.

0
July 17, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

All the highlights from the Red Cross Summer Concert

It was an historic moment as Jamie Cullum took to the stage in the Place du Casino for the Red Cross Summer Concert on Friday night, watched on by the Princely family. 

0
June 28, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Population urged to take part in major Covid study

Monaco has launched a large-scale epidemiological study to determine how much of the population is protected against Covid-19, and free antibody tests are part of the programme.

0

daily

December 13, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Covid hospitalisations rise, incidence rate hits 545

Stephanie Horsman

The Principality’s Covid situation is looking much like the rest of Europe, with not only steep rises in daily cases but also now a jump in hospitalisations at the CHPG.

0
December 9, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Possible booster shot delay with new antibody pass

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco will reportedly allow residents with a high antibody count to delay their third booster shot, as part of a new serological pass said to be announced by the government.

0
December 9, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

France expands vaccination capabilities of pharmacies

Stephanie Horsman

French Health Minister Olivier Veran has announced that pharmacies will be permitted to temporarily open on Sundays as vaccination centres.

0
December 7, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Alpes-Maritimes ramps up Covid rules for kids

Stephanie Horsman

As the circulation of Covid among school students continues its upward trend, France’s government has announced the return of some restrictions.

0
MORE STORIES

It’s back to school for equality

Lifestyle & Wellbeing Cassandra Tanti -
Monaco’s Committee for the Promotion and Protection of Women's Rights has launched a new chapter of its equality campaign, this time focusing on sports and leisure activities.

Conquering Covid with a pill?

Clinical trials for a pill targeting the Covid-19 virus are in progress at Pfizer facilities in the United and States Belgium. Will this be a game-changer?