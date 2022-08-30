Covid latest: cases remain low and situation is stable

The latest government figures show that circulation of Covid-19 is low throughout the Principality, positioning Monaco well ahead of a return to work and school.

The Omicron wave of the coronavirus has continued to subside for a number of weeks. New figures from the Monaco Health Department show that of the 839 PCR and antigen tests conducted in the Principality in the week to Sunday 28th August, 11.3% were positive for Covid. That equates to an incidence rate of 107, slightly higher than the previous figure of 89 the week prior but well below a level that would concern authorities.

Hospitalisations also remain low, with nine people being cared for at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, eight of whom are residents, and no patients in ICU.

Meanwhile, only 21 positive residents with mild symptoms are being followed by the Home Monitoring Centre.

As with every back to school/work period, and a return from summer travels, the government is encouraging people to be tested upon their return to limit any possible spread of the virus throughout the Principality.

