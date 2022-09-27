Covid latest: circulation falls slightly in Monaco

The latest health figures show that Monaco has not seen another uptick of Covid-19 in the Principality, although this isn’t the case in neighbouring French regions.

In the week ending Sunday 25th September, 1,024 PCR and antigen tests had been conducted in Monaco on residents and non-residents. Of those, 10.2% returned a positive result, compared to a positive rate of 11% the previous week.

It’s an encouraging sign, showing that the circulation of Covid has not increased. In fact, the incidence rate actually dropped from 174 to 138.

It is a different situation in the neighbouring Alpes-Maritimes region though, where the incidence rate has risen to 293 – up from the previous week’s figure of 251. Throughout France, the incidence rate is as high as 341. Severe hospitalisations remain relatively low however, with 69 people in ICU in the Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur region, and 733 in all of France.

In Monaco, seven Covid patients are being treated at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, including three residents. No one is in intensive care.

Meanwhile, 37 residents with mild Covid symptoms are being followed by the Home Monitoring Centre.