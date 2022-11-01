Covid latest: fewer cases in Monaco last week

New figures from Monaco’s health department show that circulation of Covid-19 in Monaco has dropped again.

In the weekend ending Sunday 30th October, the Principality had registered 63 new cases of the virus.

There are currently 11 people Covid patients being treated at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, four of whom are residents, while an additional two people – non residents – are in intensive care. The Home Monitoring Centre is following 36 people with mild symptoms.

The incidence rate now sits at 161, down from 222 a week ago, and 189 the week prior.

In the neighbouring Alpes Maritimes department, the incidence rate is 278 – lower than the country’s figure of 325.

