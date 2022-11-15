Covid latest: Incidence rate climbs to 230

There were 90 new cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Monaco in the week ending Sunday 13th November, indicating the virus is on the rise again.

According to the government’s weekly communication, 1,202 PCR and antigen tests were conducted in the Principality last week on residents and non-residents, 16.2% of which came back positive. That’s an increase of 2% on the previous week.

There are currently 10 Covid patients being cared for at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, including seven residents, and one non-resident in ICU. Meanwhile, 41 people with mild symptoms are being monitored at home.

The incidence rate has climbed to 230 in Monaco after remaining stable at around 160 for two weeks.

It is a similar situation in the neigbouring Alpes Maritimes department, where the incidence rate sits at 240, above the national average of 220. ICU occupancy across the Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur region remains manageable at 13%.

The third and fourth doses of the Covid vaccine, which are effectively the first and second booster doses, are available to residents aged 18 and over in Monaco without a prescription.

Two vaccines are offered by the Vaccination Centre: the Comirnaty Original vaccine and the Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech.

The Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5 vaccine is offered to people who have completed a full vaccination schedule, regardless of the vaccine previously administered. This vaccine is adapted to the variants currentlycirculating.