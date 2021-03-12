Weather
6 ° C
6°C
Friday, March 12, 2021

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

13 Covid cases 11 Mar, 19 hospitalised, 12 in ICU, 81 home monitored, 1,885 recoveries, 26 deaths, 176 incidence rate, 8,449 people vaccinated

Covid latest: New group callout, saliva test rollout

Covid latest: New group callout, saliva test rollout

By Stephanie Horsman - March 12, 2021

All residents aged 55 to 64 are now invited to make appointments for their Covid vaccinations after the delivery of nearly 6,000 new doses from BioNTech-Pfizer. Meanwhile, saliva tests will be available at the Grimaldi Forum from Monday.

After briefly announcing the government’s latest Covid health measures after Wednesday night’s National Council extraordinary meeting, the government revealed further details on Thursday.

Minister of State Pierre Dartout said in a statement that the Principality’s vaccination programme is now being opened to a new age group, those between 55 and 64 years of age, after the delivery of some 5,850 doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine.

The government says that with the additional doses, they will be able to inoculate a total of 30%, or 11,503, people living in Monaco.

The jabs will be available at the National Vaccination Centre set up at the Grimaldi Forum and will be administered by appointment.

Meanwhile, the minister also announced that new Covid screening tests will be available from Monday 15th March. After weeks of clinical trials involving the use of a less invasive saliva test, the National Screening Centre at the Espace Leó Ferré will begin administering them to the general public. These new tests will particularly benefit school children as they are easier to administer and well-suited to repetitive screening.

The saliva tests are based on the same technique as the standard PCR tests, just without the discomfort many have found to be associated with the current method, which requires swabbing deep into the nasal cavity and into the back of the throat.

The new tests have been found to be satisfactorily sensitive, albeit slightly less so than the nasopharyngal, which continues to be the gold standard testing method.

Finally, on the economic front, the government’s Reinforced Total Temporary Unemployment (CTTR) scheme has been extended until 30th June 2021. The objective is to give “visibility to our entrepreneurs and traders” by helping those who are in financial straits due to the crisis by bridging the gap until recovery occurs.

The partial exemption from employer contributions has also been extended until June.

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleFrench airline experiments with AOK travel pass
Next articleMonaco and Israel join forces to support innovation 

Editors pics

March 10, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco to boost arsenal with AstraZeneca vaccine

Vaccine stocks will be replenished in Monaco by the end of the week with the arrival of thousands more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as the AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of March.

0
February 19, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Committee unveils 2nd women’s rights report

The latest report on women’s rights in Monaco has just been released, detailing the advances made in 2020 including the tabling of a new bill to strengthen legislation on sexual violence.

0
January 21, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New developments in vaccination programme

The Grimaldi Forum will become vaccination headquarters from Monday, while a new online booking service is helping to speed up the rollout in Monaco.

0
January 17, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Vaccination campaign: who’s in round two?

Close to 2,400 elderly residents and health workers have been vaccinated against Covid-19. The next stage begins on Tuesday, targeting people in two more vulnerable categories.

0

daily

March 12, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

“No indication” vaccine causes blood clots

Stephanie Horsman

The French Health Minister says the country will continue to administer the AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab, which is also arriving in Monaco at the end of the month, amid blood clot worries.

0
March 11, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Four million more doses

Stephanie Horsman

The European Commission has come to an agreement with BioNTech-Pfizer to supply four million additional Covid-19 vaccinations to Member State’s hotspots, including Nice.

0
March 10, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco to boost arsenal with AstraZeneca vaccine

Cassandra Tanti

Vaccine stocks will be replenished in Monaco by the end of the week with the arrival of thousands more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as the AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of March.

0
March 10, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Another weekend lockdown for Alpes-Maritimes

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco police will step up border controls again this weekend as the Alpes-Maritimes is ordered to go into its third consecutive weekend lockdown.

0
MORE STORIES
Festive cocktail recipes

Festive cocktails

Here are our top festive cocktail recipes that are sure to impress your guests - tried, tested and perfectly balanced. Make yours the best festive party this year!

Keep calm and spoil yourself

I call my best medicine 'The three magic S’s: Sport, Salon, Spa!'