Covid latest: New group callout, saliva test rollout

Friday, March 12, 2021
13 Covid cases 11 Mar, 19 hospitalised, 12 in ICU, 81 home monitored, 1,885 recoveries, 26 deaths, 176 incidence rate, 8,449 people vaccinated
The French Health Minister says the country will continue to administer the AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab, which is also arriving in Monaco at the end of the month, amid blood clot worries.
The European Commission has come to an agreement with BioNTech-Pfizer to supply four million additional Covid-19 vaccinations to Member State’s hotspots, including Nice.
Vaccine stocks will be replenished in Monaco by the end of the week with the arrival of thousands more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as the AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of March.
Monaco police will step up border controls again this weekend as the Alpes-Maritimes is ordered to go into its third consecutive weekend lockdown.