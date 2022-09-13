Covid latest: situation stable, cases remain low

The circulation of Covid-19 throughout the Principality remains low, according to the government’s latest figures, with an incidence rate now sitting at just 87.

In its weekly communication on the health situation in Monaco, the government revealed that 876 PCR and antigen tests had been carried out by residents and non-residents in the week preceding Sunday 11th September. Of those, only 9.7% came back positive.

It reduced the incidence rate in Monaco to 87, down from 95 the week previously, and continues a downward trend that followed a peak of 994 on 10th July.

In the neighbouring Alpes-Maritimes department, the incidence rate sits at 196, compared to 166 overall in France.