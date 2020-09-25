Covid-positive woman dies of other causes in Monaco

An elderly woman suffering from comorbidities including Covid-19 has died in hospital in Monaco.

The government revealed on Friday 25th September that the 91-year-old woman had been admitted to the Princess Grace Hospital for a cause other than Covid-19 and subsequently tested positive for Covid in accordance with the admission protocol.

The woman succumbed to one of the comorbidity factors she suffered, said the government.

“The Government turns its thoughts to the family and assures them of their support during these times of pain,” it said in a statement.