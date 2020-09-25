Weather
13 ° C
13°C
Friday, September 25, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

6 new cases of Covid-19 on 24 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 205: 10 hospitalised - 6 residents, 23 home monitored, 166 healed, 1 resident death

Covid-positive woman dies of other causes in Monaco

Covid-positive woman dies of other causes in Monaco

By Cassandra Tanti - September 25, 2020

An elderly woman suffering from comorbidities including Covid-19 has died in hospital in Monaco.

The government revealed on Friday 25th September that the 91-year-old woman had been admitted to the Princess Grace Hospital for a cause other than Covid-19 and subsequently tested positive for Covid in accordance with the admission protocol.

The woman succumbed to one of the comorbidity factors she suffered, said the government.

“The Government turns its thoughts to the family and assures them of their support during these times of pain,” it said in a statement.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleTourism in Monaco “less gloomy” than predicted

Editors pics

September 24, 2020 | Culture

Miró exhibition at NMNM

An exhibit of 65 works by the legendary Spanish painter, sculptor and ceramicist Joan Miró is on display at the New National Museum of Monaco, Villa Paloma.

0
September 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Half year balance sheet takes stock of crisis

The crisis brought about by Covid-19 cost the Principality €900 million in profits for the first half of the year, the latest report from IMSEE has revealed.

0
September 22, 2020 | Local News

Brighter, faster and more powerful

The Principality now has a new, easily identifiable way to locate electric vehicle recharging stations, introducing bright yellow ‘Monaco On’ recharging points.

0
September 16, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Covid testing centre reopens

The Monaco government has reinitiated a Covid-19 screening centre at Espace Léo Ferré, although this time testing will be prioritised.

0

daily

September 25, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Covid-positive woman dies of other causes in Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

An elderly woman suffering from comorbidities including Covid-19 has died in hospital in Monaco.

0
September 25, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Tourism in Monaco “less gloomy” than predicted

Cassandra Tanti

The summer tourist season was better than expected thanks to the loyalty of French, Swiss and Italian visitors, according to the latest figures by the Tourism and Congress Department.  

0
September 25, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Inside Monaco’s major development sites

Cassandra Tanti

Minister of State Pierre Dartout has toured the main construction sites of the Principality, taking stock of the major developments that are currently under way.

0
September 24, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Nice and Marseille hit with new restrictions

Stephanie Horsman

French Health Minister Olivier Véran has announced plans to step up the fight against a second wave of Covid, placing new temporary restrictions on Nice and Marseille.

0
MORE STORIES

Heartfelt thanks for Peter Murphy

Local News Staff Writer -
MONACO PEOPLE: The Department of International Cooperation has expressed its heartfelt thanks to HE Peter Murphy, outgoing Ambassador of the Sovereign Order of Malta in the Principality... “On the occasion of the retirement of Mr. Peter K. Murphy, who has held the primary functions of Ambassador of the Sovereign Order of Malta in the Principality, the Monegasque Department of Cooperation wishes to express its great appreciation for the mission of the American career diplomat, and to express to him its highest considerations.” Monaco Life would like to add its own appreciation for the support and friendship of Ambassador Murphy and wishes him well in retirement.

Philosophical Encounters of Monaco event

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
The 4th symposium of the Philosophical Encounters of Monaco will be held this year on Friday 7th and Saturday 8th June.