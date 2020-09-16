Covid testing centre reopens

Weather
Thursday, September 17, 2020

By Cassandra Tanti - September 16, 2020

The Monaco government has reinitiated a Covid-19 screening centre in Fontvieille, although this time testing will be prioritised.

The Prince’s Government, in consultation with the National Council of Monaco and with the support of the Mairie of Monaco, this week put in place a PCR sampling centre at Espace Leo Ferré.

The centre is now open Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm and tests are free. It has a sampling capacity of 400 per week.

To receive a PCR test, people will have to either provide a medical prescription issued by an attending doctor, occupational doctor or a DASA doctor; or be symptomatic or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive.

Unlike the former testing regime initiated by the government, an appointment is now essential and can be made by contacting 92 00 05 55. A patient or their doctor can make an appointment.

The testing centre will be regulating and prioritising requests, in coordination with the analysis laboratories, to optimise flow.

Only a PCR test will be carried out on site. This shows whether a person is carrying the virus at the time of testing.

In urgent cases – those who are symptomatic or have been in contact with a patient with Covid – the analysis will be carried out by the Princess Grace Hospital Centre with results obtained in less than 24 hours. If the case is less urgent, analysis will be conducted in a private laboratory with a result within 24 hours.

Asymptomatic people or those not known to have had contact with Covid-infected people and still wish to be tested are requested to visit a private laboratory.

© Direction de la Communication / Stephane Dana

On Wednesday afternoon, the centre received a visit from the Minister of State Pierre Dartout who was accompanied by Minister of Social Affairs and Health Didier Gamerdinger, President of the National Council Stéphane Valeri and the Director of the Princess Grace Hospital Centre Benoîte de Sévelinges.

The centre is the result of a collaboration between the various institutions of the Principality, with logistics and medical support being provided by the CHPG.

Photo © Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

 

 

 

 

 

