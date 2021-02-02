Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Wednesday, February 3, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

44 new Covid cases on 2 Feb. brings total to 1,543: 52 hospitalised: 34 resident + 10 in ICU: 5 resident, 127 home monitored, 1,295 recoveries, 17 deaths

Covid tightens its grip on Monaco

Covid tightens its grip on Monaco

By Cassandra Tanti - February 2, 2021

Monaco’s Covid fatality rate continues its upward spiral, with the death of three elderly residents in 24 hours and 44 new cases.

The latest victims were aged 82, 90 and 92.

In revealing the deaths on Tuesday evening, Health Minister Pierre Dartout said that he “deplores the heavy toll”, adding, “On behalf of the Princely Government, I would like to extend our sincere condolences to the families and relatives of these people. We assure them of the full support of the Princely Government at these times of great sadness for the entire national community.”

It brings Monaco’s Covid fatality rate since the pandemic began to 17. Three deaths occurred in all of 2020, 10 fatalities took place in January, and four deaths have been recorded in the first two days of February.

As a result, Monaco’s fatality rate has risen slightly to 1.1%.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid cases has also jumped in the Principality. There were 44 new positives on Tuesday 2nd February, bringing the overall total to 1,543.

Currently, 62 people are being taken care of at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre: 52 patients including 34 residents are hospitalised. In addition, 10 people, including five residents, are being treated in intensive care.

There have been 12 more Covid recoveries bringing that total to 1,295, while 127 Covid-positive residents with mild symptoms are being cared for by the Home Monitoring Centre.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleWatch the Prince take part in the first Ocean Decade event

Editors pics

February 2, 2021 | Local News

Explained: new rules on travelling to France

The National Council is fighting a new restriction that forces Monaco residents travelling beyond 30 kilometres from their home to produce a negative PCR test to French authorities.

0
February 1, 2021 | Business & Finance

What impact has Covid had on Monaco’s property market?

Real estate sales and prices were down in 2020, not a huge surprise in a year that saw nearly every sector of the economy hit by Covid. But it wasn’t nearly as bad as it could have been.

0
January 28, 2021 | Local News

Herrmann’s heartbreak ahead of 4th place finish

Boris Herrmann of the Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco has secured 4th in the Vendée Globe, but it wasn’t before a freak accident with a fishing ship left him limping back to port.

0
January 27, 2021 | Local News

Subdued Saint Devote celebrations

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and their twins have celebrated Saint Devote, Monaco’s patron saint, amid strict health measures that prohibited the usual crowds from attending.

0

daily

February 2, 2021 | Local News

Covid tightens its grip on Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s Covid fatality rate continues its upward spiral, with the death of three elderly residents in 24 hours and 44 new cases.

0
February 2, 2021 | Local News

Watch the Prince take part in the first Ocean Decade event

Stephanie Horsman

Prince Albert will be speaking on Wednesday at ‘A Brave New Ocean’, a high-level virtual event kickstarting the Ocean Decade and rallying support for a sustainable Blue Economy.

0
February 2, 2021 | Local News

CFM Indosuez renews ballet company backing

Stephanie Horsman

Wealth management giant CFM Indosuez has extended its 20-plus year partnership with Ballets de Monte-Carlo by three more years.

0
February 2, 2021 | Local News

Have you got your tickets?

Cassandra Tanti

Borneo Wildlife Preservation (BWP) is holding a luncheon to raise awareness and funds for the protection of the endangered Borneo Pygmy Elephant on 11th February at the Fairmont Hotel.

0
MORE STORIES
Monaco Yach Show aerial view from Monacair helicopter

Call for Papers: 2019 Monaco International Workshop

Local News Staff Writer -
The Symposium will be jointly organised by the Piri Reis University, Istanbul, Turkey, Oceanographic Museum of Monaco and International Hydrographic Organization (IHO).
Bibliomer 2018

Bibliomer comes to the beach to entertain...

Local News Staff Writer -
Visitors to Larvotto Beach will be able to enjoy a distraction from the beach itself again this year, on two days in the last week of July and the first week of August.