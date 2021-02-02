Covid tightens its grip on Monaco

Monaco’s Covid fatality rate continues its upward spiral, with the death of three elderly residents in 24 hours and 44 new cases.

The latest victims were aged 82, 90 and 92.

In revealing the deaths on Tuesday evening, Health Minister Pierre Dartout said that he “deplores the heavy toll”, adding, “On behalf of the Princely Government, I would like to extend our sincere condolences to the families and relatives of these people. We assure them of the full support of the Princely Government at these times of great sadness for the entire national community.”

It brings Monaco’s Covid fatality rate since the pandemic began to 17. Three deaths occurred in all of 2020, 10 fatalities took place in January, and four deaths have been recorded in the first two days of February.

As a result, Monaco’s fatality rate has risen slightly to 1.1%.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid cases has also jumped in the Principality. There were 44 new positives on Tuesday 2nd February, bringing the overall total to 1,543.

Currently, 62 people are being taken care of at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre: 52 patients including 34 residents are hospitalised. In addition, 10 people, including five residents, are being treated in intensive care.

There have been 12 more Covid recoveries bringing that total to 1,295, while 127 Covid-positive residents with mild symptoms are being cared for by the Home Monitoring Centre.