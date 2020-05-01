Weather
15 ° C
15°C
Friday, May 1, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The official number of Covid-19 cases stands at 95: 58 now cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Covid tracking app almost ready

Covid tracking app almost ready

By Stephanie Horsman - May 1, 2020

A smartphone app which will alert authorities and those who have been in direct contact with a person diagnosed with Covid-19 is set to be launched in limited form starting in mid-May, according to key players Orange and Capgemini. 

The app, called StopCovid, is a joint effort by several companies all offering their expertise to create a platform for people, on a purely voluntary basis, to alert others that they have been infected with the Covid virus.

The first generation will be ready in a few short weeks though the backend developers, Capgemini, have said that they are looking at June to launch in earnest, giving them the time to handle any bugs and to strengthen security measures.

This clearly falls short of the hoped for 11th May launch by the French government, but they concede the timeline was tight and that it would have been extremely difficult to achieve.

Orange will be responsible for distributing the app and maintaining interoperability, verifying that the technological components handled by all the participating companies work together properly.

“As a major innovator in the digital sector, Orange is extremely proud to participate in the creation of a project-team made up of large industrial players, start-ups and public research institutions, and to contribute to the national and European effort to prevent the further propagation of the Covid-19 virus,” said Orange CEO and Chairman Stéphane Richard on the company website.

“This association of experts will help support healthcare professionals and public services by developing a mobile app, which takes full account of the need to protect individual liberties, that is designed to break the chain of contamination as restrictions are lifted,” said Mr Richard. “Orange will contribute its know-how in the security of networks and digital systems, its expertise in the mobile telecommunications ecosystem as well as its close relationship with healthcare institutions in order to help reach these ambitions targets.”

Orange also hopes to be able to create an alternative to mobile smartphones to be able to transmit the same information, but as of now, that idea is still in its infancy.

Monaco is not the first to consider the use of such tracing apps. Many European countries are considering the distribution of such a means to help prevent massive reinfections in the coming months.

In Australia, more than 3.5 million people have already downloaded the ‘Covidsafe’ tracing app, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying a return to normalcy will depend on uptake of the app.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleAS Monaco finishes season in 9th place
Next articleVideo interview: Olivier Wenden and Christian Moore

Editors pics

May 1, 2020 | News

AS Monaco finishes season in 9th place

Paris Saint Germaine (PSG) have been handed the Ligue 1 championship for the third year in a row with a clear 12 point lead over second place Marseille, despite not having played a full season due to the coronavirus health crisis.

0
May 1, 2020 | Business & Finance

ECB ups economic stimulus measures

The European Central Bank (ECB) has announced new measures to ease the strain on countries who have seen record economic downturn since the beginning of the health crisis.

0
April 28, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Post-lockdown plan set in motion

The government has outlined its three-phase plan to pull the Principality out of lockdown, starting within the week.

0
April 27, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New test determines level of immunity to Covid-19

A French laboratory has developed a blood test that is capable of determining a person’s level of immunity after contracting Covid-19. The test is being hailed as a “precious tool” in the lifting of lockdown measures.  

0

daily

May 1, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Covid tracking app almost ready

Stephanie Horsman

A smartphone app which will alert authorities and those who have been in direct contact with a person diagnosed with Covid-19 is set to be launched in limited form starting in mid-May, according to key players Orange and Capgemini. 

0
May 1, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

AS Monaco finishes season in 9th place

Stephanie Horsman

Paris Saint Germaine (PSG) have been handed the Ligue 1 championship for the third year in a row with a clear 12 point lead over second place Marseille, despite not having played a full season due to the coronavirus health crisis.

0
May 1, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

ECB ups economic stimulus measures

Stephanie Horsman

The European Central Bank (ECB) has announced new measures to ease the strain on countries who have seen record economic downturn since the beginning of the health crisis.

0
May 1, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

The imperfect sailor and imperfect activist

Irina Peterson

I was so excited the day I was accepted to be part of the eXXpedition crew - a pioneering all female navigators group studying plastic pollution - to participate in an incredible sailing and research voyage between Galapagos and Easter Island.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco declares €50 million economic package

The Monaco Government has announced that it will release €50 million to counteract the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

Monaco chosen for software launch

Local News Staff Writer -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9k1D_ue7lzU Apollo Enterprise Solutions (AES), an Application Software Technology company, has announced the launch of a Pilot Programme for its Artificial Intelligence-powered TrueWealth Management software aimed at asset managers, family offices and banks. During a series of events held last week in Geneva, Monaco and Zurich, financial executives were introduced to how the revolutionary TrueWealthManager™ "improves client acquisition and communication in this highly competitive sector". Over 60 asset managers were able to explore the unique capabilities of the software powered by Oracle and designed for their needs. Joseph Konowiecki, AES CEO, stated, “The Asset Management industry is undergoing a multi-generational shift. Big banks are competing with medium and small family offices and asset managers for clients who are increasingly dissatisfied with service and returns in a zero interest rate world." Combining the science of Artificial Intelligence with effective communication methods to constantly attract new potential clients, TrueWealthManager™ will "assist with the KYC Due Diligence process", as well as "constantly communicate with the client in the manner that he or she wishes". Mr Konowiecki added, “We feel there is simply no other technology in the marketplace that can compete with us in terms of offering small to large asset managers the competitive edge in attracting and retaining clients.” AES has chosen to launch the Pilot Programme, including up to 12 banks and asset managers, in Switzerland, Luxembourg, the UK, and Monaco. This will be followed by an Official Launch on May 1 in all EU financial centres., with US market launch scheduled for Q3.

READ MORE

[embed]https://monacolife.net/?p=12657[/embed]

READ MORE

https://monacolife.net/?p=13270  