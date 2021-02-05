Weather
Creating National Councillors of the future

By Stephanie Horsman - February 5, 2021

The National Council of Monaco is appealing to civic-minded young people to apply to become Junior National Councillors, allowing them the chance to take part in the legislative actions that affect the whole community.

Young politicians, deal-makers and those looking to make changes for the better are being asked to apply to the National Council to become part of their new Junior National Council programme.

The young people selected as Junior National Councillors, who will come from grades cinquième to seconde and must be enrolled at a local school, will be invited to join in at the Grand Chambre where their input will go toward making changes in the current government legislation, including drafting resolutions and even possibly originating new bills.

For those interested in applying and who meet the conditions, go to the National Council website at https://www.conseil-national.mc/ where the application is available, and complete it before 21st February.

 

 

