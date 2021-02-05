Creating National Councillors of the future

Friday, February 5, 2021
24 new Covid cases on 4 Feb. brings total to 1,596: 55 hospitalised: 36 resident + 11 in ICU: 7 resident, 151 home monitored, 1,332 recoveries, 18 deaths
The National Council of Monaco is appealing to civic-minded young people to apply to become Junior National Councillors, allowing them the chance to take part in the legislative actions that affect the whole community.
Young politicians, deal-makers and those looking to make changes for the better are being asked to apply to the National Council to become part of their new Junior National Council programme.
The young people selected as Junior National Councillors, who will come from grades cinquième to seconde and must be enrolled at a local school, will be invited to join in at the Grand Chambre where their input will go toward making changes in the current government legislation, including drafting resolutions and even possibly originating new bills.
For those interested in applying and who meet the conditions, go to the National Council website at https://www.conseil-national.mc/ where the application is available, and complete it before 21st February.
MonaBike will be opening new stations in underrepresented areas of the Principality, giving better coverage and making the environmentally-friendly transport all the more appealing.
Mayor of Nice Christian Estrosi has banned seasonal rentals in February and called for greater PCR test controls at the airport in an effort to stem the tide of the Covid pandemic.
Monaco Boost has put out the call for Monegasque entrepreneurs to take advantage of the Principality’s new business incubator, reserved exclusively for nationals.