Crime down, misdemeanours up in 2020

Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
13 new Covid cases on 16 Feb. brings total to 1,787: 45 hospitalised: 29 resident + 9 in ICU: 5 resident, 93 home monitored, 1,562 recoveries, 21 deaths
Monaco saw a clear decline in criminal offences in 2020 compared to the previous year, though tickets and warnings for breaking Covid-related rules kept the force busy.
Photo of Minister of the Interior Patrice Cellario and Monaco’s Director of Public Security Richard Marangoni and by Stéphane Danna for the Government Communication Department
Monaco saw a clear decline in criminal offences in 2020 compared to the previous year, though fines and warnings for breaking Covid-related rules kept the force busy.
The government is now revealing Monaco's weekly incidence rate as part of its regular communication about the coronavirus situation, a figure which has just halved within a week.
The average temp over the past decade in Monaco was more than 1°C hotter than the norm. It was also a decade that saw extreme heat waves and months without a single drop of rain.
Protecting Monaco’s citizens has always been a priority of the public service, but its members have been safeguarding the population in a completely unexpected way for a few months now.